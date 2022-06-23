U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,766.57
    +6.68 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,422.68
    -60.45 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,149.24
    +96.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.69
    +6.41 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.55
    -0.64 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.26
    -0.16 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0508
    -0.0062 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0500
    -0.1060 (-3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7000
    -1.4400 (-1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,376.56
    +165.69 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.32
    +4.10 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

Global Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The Global Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market size is expected to reach $33. 6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5. 3% CAGR during the forecast period. Intravenous (IV) therapy is a therapeutic procedure that involves infusing liquid substances such as electrolytes, medications, nourishment, and blood-based products directly into the veins.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intravenous Therapy and Vein Access Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283441/?utm_source=GNW
The fastest approach to give fluids to different regions of the body is through IV therapy. Heart attacks, strokes, and poisoning are all treated with this medication. In such instances, the patient should receive medication as soon as possible, hence IV medication is administered. Chemotherapy treatments, antibiotics, antifungal drugs, pain relievers, immunoglobulin therapies, and blood pressure meds are among the drugs given intravenously.

Intravenous treatment (IV) is a way of delivering drugs and fluids to the body through the veins. Vitamin and mineral-containing drugs are administered through an IV drip or vein injection, allowing the therapy to flow swiftly through the bloodstream. IV administration, according to the Scope, is when a patient receives substances straight into their veins using a tube called a cannula. This could be a side effect of medication or a nutrient deficiency. IV therapy is a typical way to provide dehydrated patients fluids, medicines, chemotherapeutic treatments, and blood transfusions. During IV administration, various IV equipment like IV Catheters, Infusion Pumps, Securement Devices, Administration Sets, and so on are used.

IV treatment is quick to administer, easy to track, and free of gastrointestinal side effects. When compared to oral treatment, it promotes a faster immune system response and relief from chronic conditions. It has an infusion pump that controls the volume of a chemical to be supplied to the body and can be easily monitored. Over the forecast period, the global intravenous treatment and vein access devices market is expected to increase. Diabetes prevalence, rising incidence of traffic accidents, and an increase in surgical operations are projected to propel the industry forward. This industry is also being driven by rising demand for sophisticated approaches such as drug administration without needles.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has a positive overall influence on the IV treatment market. In patients with severe COVID-19-associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, IV treatment is administered (ARDS). The use of intravenous immunoglobulin therapy for COVID-19 ARDS, for example, was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal on November 11, 2021, as an appealing adjuvant for the management of severe COVID-19-associated ARDS because of its ability to simultaneously modulate multiple immune compartments. As a result, the demand for IV therapy and vein access products has increased as the number of patients suffering from COVID-19-associated ARDS has increased.

Market Growth Factors

Increased operations and a growing geriatric population

Over the previous decade, the prevalence of various chronic conditions requiring vascular access treatment has increased. Cancer, kidney failure, and heart disease, among other chronic diseases, as well as various lifestyle conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression, among others, necessitate critical care during hospitalization. In the next years, the increasing burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes, combined with an aging population, generates more demand for intravenous therapy.

Technological advancements

Intravenous catheters (peripheral and central), accessories with safety devices, and cutting-edge infusion pumps are among the technological resources that can contribute to a safer and higher-quality intravenous treatment (IVT) practice. Because health technology is a complicated subject that produces daily reflections and discussions among the health professionals involved in the care of the patient in the Intensive Care Unit, major changes in nursing care have occurred as a result of the incorporation of new technologies, and cutting-edge infusion pumps are among the technological resources that can contribute to a safer and higher-quality intravenous treatment (IVT) practice.

Market Restraining Factors

Pump Manufacturing Requires Strict Regulations and concerns about complications

The licensing process for new items is being slowed by more severe requirements surrounding the production and incorporation of pumps. Additionally, rising product recalls owing to manufacturing faults would slow down the adoption rate of these therapies. Fresenius Kabi, for example, recalled the Vigilant Agilia drug library and the Volumat MC Agilia infusion pump in August 2019 due to infusion alarm issues, low priority keep vein open (KVO), and other software errors. The major barriers to the industry growth are complications associated with utilizing the IV method and IV infusion products.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, and Clinics. In 2021, the Hospitals segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market. This is due to a rise in the number of surgeries conducted compared to ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. Moreover, the growth of the segment is credited to an increase in the use of IV therapy in hospitals, which includes IV antibiotic treatment, medication for unconscious patients, drugs that cannot be administered orally, interventional radiology, anti-cancer drugs, hemodialysis, repeated blood sample drawings, and blood transfusion. The market for IV therapy and vein access devices is growing thanks to technological advancements and hospital investments.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Medication Administration, Blood Based Products, Nutrition & Buffer Solution, and Volume Expander. The Volume Expander segment obtained a significant revenue share of the Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market in 2021. For a minority of fluid-sensitive athletes, IV fluid may be useful; however, this should be reserved for high-level athletes with strong histories of symptoms in well-monitored situations. Some athletes may benefit from using volume expanders. In contests controlled by the World Anti-Doping Agency, IV fluids and plasma binders are prohibited. For the vast majority of athletes, routine IV therapy is not the best option.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Intravenous Catheters, Infusion Pumps, Hypodermic Needles, Implantable Ports, and Others. In 2021, the Intravenous Catheters segment procured the largest revenue share of the Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market. This is due to the increased usage of IV catheters during surgical procedures for IV therapies and during the transfer of blood, medicine, and other nutrients to various parts of the body. An intravenous catheter is a tiny tube that is placed into a cavity or lumen in the body. Intravenous catheters are a type of intravenous catheter that is used to deliver drugs, fluids, or other therapies straight into the bloodstream. They’re most commonly introduced into a vein in the arm, although they can also be inserted in the neck, chest, or groin. Depending on their intended purpose, intravenous catheters come in a variety of sizes and forms.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America emerged as the leading region in the Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market by acquiring the highest revenue share of the market. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to an uptick in the pool of patient population, a rise in the prevalence of road accidents, a high rise in trauma cases, and an increase in federal investments in the development of better healthcare facilities and R&D activities.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, Terumo Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cardinal Health, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Teleflex, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, and AngioDynamics, Inc.

Strategies Deployed in Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access Market

Mar-2022: Fresenius Kabi signed an agreement to acquire Fresenius Kabi, a global healthcare company. This acquisition aimed to integrate Ivenix’s enhanced infusion system within Fresenius Kabi’s intravenous fluids and infusion therapy portfolio would bring a broad offering of blended products to U.S. hospitals.

Dec-2021: Baxter came into a partnership with Hillrom, an American medical technology provider. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate two dominant Medtech enterprise in a shared vision for changing healthcare and improving patient care across the world.

May-2021: Smiths Medical came into a partnership with Ivenix, a medical technology company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to provide a broad offering of infusion management solutions. Additionally, Smiths Medical would deliver a strategic investment for the long-term partnership that aims to revolutionize blended management and enhance patient health while meeting the demands of a healthcare supplier.

Apr-2021: B. Braun Medical introduced Peripheral Advantage, a new program that improves patients’ experience with peripheral intravenous therapy. The program integrates clinical direction, data-driven intuition, and improved tools to authorize nurses to attain first-stick success and assist avoid various complexity related to peripheral IV therapy.

Jul-2019: Baxter received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Myxredlin. The approval allows instant insulin for IV infusion in the hospital and other keen care settings and features an extensive shelf life of 30 days at room temperature or 24 months if refrigerated in the original package to secure from light.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End User

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Center

• Clinics

By Application

• Medication Administration

• Blood Based Products

• Nutrition & Buffer Solution

• Volume Expander

By Type

• Intravenous Catheters

• Infusion Pumps

• Hypodermic Needles

• Implantable Ports

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medtronic PLC

• Terumo Corporation

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Teleflex, Inc.

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Smiths Group PLC

• AngioDynamics, Inc.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283441/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • FDA bans Juul vaping devices in US market

    The FDA has been banned Juul from the U.S. markets on safety and marketing concerns.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Have Over 300% Upside on the Horizon, Says Oppenheimer

    Earlier this month, the S&P 500 officially entered a bear market; its current year-to-date loss stands at 21%, and the NASDAQ, which has fallen faster and farther, stands at a 30% ytd loss. The rapid reversal not only put the bulls back in the corral, but also erased all of last year’s stock market gains, leading most analysts to start meditating on the prospects of recession. Among the headwinds they’re considering are the highest rates of inflation in over 40 years and in response, a sharp tur

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine for Kids 6 to 17 Years Faces CDC Review

    Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting to consider recommending the shot in one of the last steps before it becomes more broadly available.

  • Merck Clocks Wins Against Pfizer in Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

    The drug company is seeking to build up new franchises because the patents on its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda expire at the end of this decade.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signs abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest

    Louisiana Senator Katrina Jackson's measure is a 'trigger bill' to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Athira Pharma's stock plummets after disappointing drug trial results

    The company's lead drug didn't produce a significant change in working memory speed or cognition compared with a placebo.

  • ACOGF: Resolving to Move Ahead

    By John Vandermosten, CFA OTC:ACOGF READ THE FULL ACOGF RESEARCH REPORT Bioavailability and Bioequivalence Study Results Alpha Cognition, Inc. (OTC:ACOGF) provided topline results from its bioavailability and bioequivalence (BABE) study in a June 22 nd press release which was followed by a conference call providing additional detail along with a presentation summarizing key data. Results showed

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Why the FDA Is Looking to Ban Juul in the US

    It's a simple question: is vaping bad for you? The answer, however, is a bit more complicated.

  • Abcarian: I dodged COVID-19 for more than two years. The latest surge finally got me.

    I have only praise for the L.A. County Department of Public Health, which came to my rescue when I tested positive.

  • U.S. FDA halts sales of Juul e-cigarettes

    (Reuters) -The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday blocked e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc from selling its nicotine products in the United States, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the once high-flying San Francisco company. Following a nearly two-year-long review of scientific and public health data submitted by the company, the FDA said the applications "lacked sufficient evidence" regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing them would be appropriate for the protection of public health. Juul, along with other e-cigarette brands including British American Tobacco Plc's Vuse and Imperial Brands Plc's Blu, had to meet a September 2020 deadline to file applications to the FDA showing that its products provided a net benefit to public health.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns It's "Critically Important" to Do This Now—Vaccinated or Not

    It's been a long two years, and at this point it's become hard to remember exactly what our lives were like before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. During this time, there have been a number of developments made to fight the virus: Masks became a regular part of our lives, and then in 2021, the introduction of COVID vaccines was a major step forward in helping to reduce the serious impact of coronavirus.But despite all these measures, the pandemic is not over. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and d

  • McKesson, HCA Healthcare to form JV to increase access to cancer research, clinical trials

    McKesson Corp. and HCA Healthcare Inc. announced Thursday an agreement to form a joint venture to advance cancer care and boost access to oncology research. As part of the agreement, McKesson's U.S. Oncology Research (USOR) and HCA's Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) will combine to form a oncology research organization aimed at accelerating drug development and increasing availability and access to clinical trials. After the JV is formed, which is expected to occur in 2022, McKesson will o

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Why Drinking Only on the Weekends May Be Hurting Your Health, According to a New Study

    If you're looking to moderate your alcohol consumption, you may think that drinking only on certain days can help curb your intake—but a recent study is showing the opposite. Here's how to imbibe in a healthier way.

  • Louisiana Governor Cracks Down On Abortion Pills, Strengthens Trigger Ban

    The new laws that Democratic Gov. Jon Bel Edwards signed anticipate the fall of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade.