Global Investigation and Security Services Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F: Investigation Services; Security Guards and Patrol Services; Armored Car Services; Locksmiths

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation and Security Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global investigation and security services market is expected to grow from $288.25 billion in 2020 to $303.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $417.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Major companies in the investigation and security services market include G4S; Securitas AB; ADT Corporation; Allied Universal and ICTS Europe.

The investigation and security services market consists of sales of investigation and security services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide investigation, guard, and armored car services; sell security systems, such as burglar and fire alarms and locking devices, along with installation, repair, or monitoring services; or provide remote monitoring of electronic security alarm systems. The investigation and security services market is segmented into investigation, guard, and armored car services; and security systems services.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global investigation and security services market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global investigation and security services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global investigation and security services market.

Investigation and security services companies are increasingly using analytical tools for investigations related to cyber fraud. These tools are being used to gather web data produced by social media and other websites and has a data visualization dashboard for giving the user a clear understanding of data analyzed by it. Cyber security professionals and law enforcement agencies are using these tools and technologies to search, aggregate and filter online data, analyze and investigate people. For instance, Silo Research Toolbox is a tool used for investigating information from social media platforms.

Investigation and security services are increasingly using machine learning technology for security purpose. Machine learning is an application that provides a system with the ability to automatically learn and improve from data collected and experience without being explicitly programmed. Machine learning enables investigation and security companies to analyze threats and responds to attacks swiftly.

For instance, French insurance and financial services company AXA IT uses cyber security software from Darktrace to deal with online threats. The cyber security from Darktrace learns how network normally behaves and eliminates potentially dangerous anomalies and threats.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Investigation and Security Services Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Investigation and Security Services Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Investigation and Security Services Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Investigation and Security Services Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Investigation and Security Services Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Investigation and Security Services

9. Investigation and Security Services Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Investigation and Security Services Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Investigation and Security Services Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Investigation and Security Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Investigation and Security Services Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Investigation and Security Services Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Investigation and Security Services Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

  • Investigation, Guard, and Armored Car Services

  • Security Systems Services

12. Investigation and Security Services Market Segments
12.1. Global Investigation, Guard, and Armored Car Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Investigation Services; Security Guards and Patrol Services; Armored Car Services
12.2. Global Security Systems Services Market, Segmentation by Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Security Systems Services (except Locksmiths); Locksmiths

13. Investigation and Security Services Market Metrics
13.1. Investigation and Security Services Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Investigation and Security Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

  • G4S

  • Securitas AB

  • ADT Corporation

  • Allied Universal

  • ICTS Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq2zzq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-investigation-and-security-services-markets-2015-2020-2020-2025f-2030f-investigation-services-security-guards-and-patrol-services-armored-car-services-locksmiths-301352411.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

