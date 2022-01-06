Global Investment Casting Market Research Report 2021: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2015-2026
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investment Casting Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global investment casting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Investment casting, or lost-wax casting, refers to an industrial manufacturing process that involves dipping of wax patterns or structures into the slurry of refractory material to form a ceramic, plaster or plastic shell. The wax pattern is further melted into a furnace and metal is poured into the shell to create a casting.
This process is commonly used to manufacture machinery components, automotive components, turbine blades, dental fixtures, etc. It minimizes the wastage of energy, material and subsequent machining and aids in creating intricate designs with accurate and smooth finishing. As a result, this process finds extensive applications across various industries, such as automotive, aerospace, military, medical and oil and gas.
Investment Casting Market Trends
Significant growth in the aviation and aerospace industry in recent years is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. In line with this, investment casting processes are extensively used in the manufacturing of military aircraft, jets, launch vehicles, helicopters, and commercial transport vehicles.
Furthermore, increasing environmental consciousness and enhanced focus on sustainable development are also driving the market growth. The wax used for investment casting is usually melted and reused for manufacturing components of different shapes and sizes.
Additionally, various technological advancements, such as improvements in casting processes through simulations and the utilization of metal additive manufacturing practices, all-in-one 3D printing, X-ray defect detection and casting and forging techniques, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.
These processes aid in the production of cost-effective, stable and structurally durable products. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Process Type
Sodium Silicate Process
Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)
Breakup by Material
Superalloys
Steel
Aluminum
Titanium
Others
Breakup by Application
Automotive
Aerospace & Military
Oil and Gas
Energy
Medical
Others
Breakup by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
