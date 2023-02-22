The Global Iodine Market is forecast to grow by 5863.09 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Iodine Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the iodine market and is forecast to grow by 5863.09 MT during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period.

Our report on the iodine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the smartphone industry, huge iodine reserves, and high volume consumption in x-ray contrast media.



The iodine market is segmented as below:

By Source

• Caliche Ore

• Underground Brines



By Application

• XR contrast media

• Pharmaceuticals

• LCD and LED screens

• Nutrition

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in spending by the pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the iodine market growth during the next few years. Also, the recycling of iodine and the flourishing medical tourism industry across the globe will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the iodine market covers the following areas:

• Iodine market sizing

• Iodine market forecast

• Iodine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading iodine market vendors that include Adani Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Algorta Norte SA, Calibre Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Celtic Chemicals Ltd., Cosayach, Eskay Iodine Pvt. Ltd., Glide Chem Pvt. Ltd., GODO SHIGEN Co. Ltd., Infinium Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Iochem Corp., ISE Chemicals Corp., K and O Iodine Co., Ltd., Nippoh Chemicals Co. Ltd., Salvi Chemical Industries Ltd., Samrat Pharmachem Ltd., Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, Solvay SA, Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc., TOHO EARTHTECH, INC., and Iofina Plc. Also, the iodine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

