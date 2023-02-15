U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

Global Iodine Strategic Business Report 2023: Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Market for Iodine

Global Market for Iodine
Global Market for Iodine

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iodine: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Iodine estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Caliche Ore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Underground Brines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Iodine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -

  • Ajay-SQM Group

  • Algorta Norte

  • COSAYACH Compania de Salitre y Yodo

  • Deepwater Chemicals, Inc.

  • IOCHEM Corporation

  • Iofina plc

  • Ise Chemicals Corporation

  • Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd.

  • Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd.

  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A.

  • Sociedad Quimica Y Minerva de Chile S.A.

  • Toyota Tsusho Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

268

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$1.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$2.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.0%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • A Prelude

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Major Applications Driving Demand for Iodine

  • Iodine Market - A Historic Perspective

  • Outlook

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) - The Market Leader

  • Iodine Recycling Reaching Saturation

  • Chile: World's Largest Producer of Iodine

  • Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts

  • Iodine Reserves - Japan Dominates

  • Iodine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

  • Aging Population Spurs Market Growth

  • Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

  • Iodine Deficiency - Still a Major Concern in Africa

  • Iodine Pricing Trends

  • Traditional End-Use Segments Regain Balance

  • Emerging Application Areas for Iodine

  • Iodine in Human Health: Largest Application Area

  • Iodine Deficiency: A Major Threat

  • Correlation Between Iodine and IDD

  • Correcting IDD through Iodine Supplementation

  • Food Fortification with Iodine: A Sound Strategy to Curb Iodine Deficiency Disorders

  • Consumption of Iodized Salt on the Rise

  • Global Initiatives and the Fight against IDD

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uhm7xr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


