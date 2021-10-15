U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,469.10
    +30.84 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,268.16
    +355.60 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,886.10
    +62.67 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.72
    +7.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.25
    +0.94 (+1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    -28.20 (-1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0510 (+3.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    +0.0080 (+0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3000
    +0.6230 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,736.37
    +4,593.32 (+8.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,452.93
    +46.19 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.03
    +26.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

Global Ion Exchange Membrane Market Outlook, 2028 | Emergence of Ceramic Membrane Technology Presents Lucrative Opportunities for the $1.16 Billion-Projected Industry

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Membrane Market - Market Size & Forecasting (2017-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research-and-Markets
Research-and-Markets

The global ion exchange membrane market accounted for USD 935.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,162.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the global ion exchange membrane market was estimated to be USD 999.9 million in 2020 and USD 1,457.6 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The method of producing hydrogen has gained more attention, as the demand for renewable energy has grown. Although there are many methods for producing hydrogen, using an ion exchange membrane in an electrochemical cell is an environmental-friendly way to produce significant quantities of hydrogen without producing carbon dioxide. This application contributes to the environmental advantages of generating power from renewable sources.

The global ion exchange membrane market report has been segmented as charge, material, structure, application, and region.

Based on charge, the market is segmented into cation exchange membrane, anion exchange membrane, bipolar exchange membrane, amphoteric exchange membrane, and mosaic exchange membrane. The cation exchange membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 335.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 434.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the cation exchange membrane segment was estimated to be USD 358.3 million in 2020 and USD 544.9 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Cation exchange membranes are proton-conductive polymer films, also known as electrolytes or ionomers, which enable only protons to cross over (cation exchange). Fuel cells and water electrolyzes are two applications where proton exchange membranes are used. In a variety of electrochemical cells that enable the membrane to selectively transport cations across the cell junction, cation exchange membranes serve as a separator and solid electrolyte. Cation exchange membranes have long been used as a separator in MFCs (Microbial fuel cells). These membranes have been widely used, as they are the industry standard for electrochemical reactions, such as those found in the production of chlorine and caustic soda. These factors are driving the cation exchange membrane market growth.

Based on material, the market is segmented into hydrocarbon membrane, perflurocarbon membrane, inorganic membrane, composite membrane, and partially halogenated membrane. The hydrocarbon membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 288.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 371.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the hydrocarbon membrane segment was estimated to be USD 308.5 million in 2020 and USD 466.1 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3%, during the forecast period.

The hydrocarbon membrane improves fuel cell performance at low relative humidity (RH) and high temperatures, increases the efficiency of hydrocarbon-based PEM materials by using an alternative electrolyte inside the catalyst structures, and improves the overall PEM fuel cell efficiency. Therefore, the hydrocarbon membrane segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The market for hydrocarbon ion exchange membranes is being driven by the rising demand from the wastewater treatment and healthcare sectors. The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for hydrocarbon ion exchange membranes from various industries and the need for selective separation to preserve water quality standards. However, rising health concerns about non-ionized organic contamination are expected to stifle global market development. On the other hand, an increase in wastewater treatment projects in emerging economies is expected to generate favorable market growth opportunities over the forecast period.

Based on structure, the market is segmented into heterogeneous membrane and homogeneous membrane. The homogeneous membrane segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 735 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 892.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the homogeneous membrane segment was estimated to be USD 785.2 million in 2020 and USD 1,119.2 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Homogeneous membranes show excellent electrochemical properties with lower mechanical characteristics. Most exchange membranes are produced as homogenous membranes. A non-ferrous metal plant's high COD and high sulphate concentrated water is separated using a homogeneous membrane electrodialysis system. Low energy consumption, high concentration ratio, solid ion selective permeability, and efficient removal of organic matter are the advantages of homogeneous membrane electrodialysis. Furthermore, homogeneous membranes offer strong ion permeability, low water loss rate, stable physicochemical properties, and effective separation of organic matter. This is further fueling the growth of homogeneous membranes.

Based on application, the market is segmented into alkaline fuel cells, alkaline (water) electrolysis, reverse electrodialysis, redox flow batteries, chromatographic separation, and other (water treatment, desalination). The alkaline (water) electrolysis segment is accounted to have the largest share in the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. It accounted for USD 257.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 326.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the alkaline (water) electrolysis segment was estimated to be USD 275.5 million in 2020 and USD 409.3 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Alkaline water electrolyzes are developed and manufactured for a variety of applications. These applications include: electric power generator cooling in power plants, semiconductor industry, flat panel computers and television screen producing units, and glass plants and metallurgical industries. Food processing, laboratory applications, heat treatments, meteorology, and welding industries are among the other applications of alkaline water electrolyzes. Hydrogen as an energy carrier is paving the way for new applications like smart grid management for greater energy flexibility, clean energy chemical storage, and hydrogen refueling stations for fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen is produced using alkaline (water) electrolysis. The popularity of hydrogen is due to the rise in energy prices caused by the speculation about the future availability of oil reserves, as well as concerns about global warming and climate change.

Hence, despite the high cost of hydrogen than most fossil fuels, its unique set of characteristics is finding new applications in many industries. For example, hydrogen-fuelled forklifts are being used in enclosed spaces, various types of fuel cells (FCs) are used in power generation, and major cities have also implemented hydrogen-fuelled buses, while fuel cells for electronic devices and mobile phones are close to commercialization.

Based on region, the market has been segmented as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global ion exchange membrane market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific ion exchange membrane market accounted for USD 397.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 522.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% in the COVID-19 period. However, without the COVID-19 impact, the Asia Pacific region was estimated to be USD 425.1 million in 2020 and USD 655.3 million in 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the ion exchange membrane market, owing to the rising demand from countries such as India and China. One of the key reasons for the high demand for ion exchange membranes in Asia Pacific is public water treatment policies in emerging economies like China, India, and Indonesia.

Economic growth and rapid urbanization in China are expected to increase the demand for ion exchange membranes, as well as the demand for affordable water treatment systems. Water conservation and reuse are becoming increasingly important in highly populated economies such as China and India. Therefore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the ion exchange membrane market throughout the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunity

  • Challenge

Companies Profiled

  • 3M

  • AGC Inc.

  • Dioxide Materials

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Resintech Inc.

  • Membranes International Inc.

  • Liaoning Yichen Membrane Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Lanxess

  • Merck KGaA

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

  • Astom Corporation

  • Solvay

  • Evergreen Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • Suez

  • Hyflux Ltd.

  • Ion Exchange India Limited

  • Saltworks Technologies Inc.

  • Ionomr Innovations Inc.

  • Mega A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jh5lpw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-ion-exchange-membrane-market-outlook-2028--emergence-of-ceramic-membrane-technology-presents-lucrative-opportunities-for-the-1-16-billion-projected-industry-301401257.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Up Today

    Overall, investors didn't seem pleased, sending the stock down about 1.5% yesterday. While regulatory work remains for the embattled bank, Wells Fargo continues to make progress in cutting expenses, as well as ramping up other areas of the bank like credit card lending and investment banking.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    This company is changing how lenders gauge people's creditworthiness. It has massive growth potential and the stock price reflects that.

  • Where Is IBM Headed Following Its Spinoff of Kyndryl?

    The old tech firm provided some new long-term projections for what's to come after its structured shake-up in November.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Thanks to this saying, many new investors target cheap-looking companies whose low share prices seem like an incredible value. Well-known for its genetic testing and ancestry services, 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) somewhat quietly keeps its sights on upending the healthcare industry.

  • Will Nvidia Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    Over the last five years, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has climbed more than 1,000% and had a market cap of $522 billion at the time this was written. The stellar growth in the gaming and data center segments, along with the prospects for more growth from these two businesses, explains why investors have bid the stock to a high price-to-earnings ratio of 74. For the stock to justify that valuation and reach a $1 trillion market cap, Nvidia must deliver strong growth from its two largest segments.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tanked Friday

    Virgin Galactic delays its initial commercial launch as Blue Origin celebrates a triumphant flight this week.

  • 5 Big-Name Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 356% to 1,605% by 2025

    These well-known and widely held companies should deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next five years.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Are Crashing Today

    Apparently, the challenges that the company is facing at the Oyu Tolgoi mine, as well as pessimism from Wall Street, is motivating investors to exit their positions today. As of 11:10 a.m. EDT, shares of Turquoise Hill had fallen 17.6%. Providing a third-quarter 2021 production update yesterday, Turquoise Hill reported that funding requirements for Oyu Tolgoi will be steeper than what it had previously estimated.

  • Earnings roundup: Alcoa, J.B. Hunt, & PNC all beat estimates for Q3

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the biggest earnings movers of the morning.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s 10 Newest Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss billionaire David Tepper’s 10 newest stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of David Tepper’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Billionaire David Tepper’s 5 Newest Stock Picks. David Tepper is an American billionaire and hedge fund manager. One of Tepper’s very first jobs was at Republic Steel […]

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip waitstaff at restaurants. I say they’re just doing their job, like construction workers and fast-food employees. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Tesla stock climbs toward 8-month high after Jefferies boosts price target, profit view

    Shares of Tesla Inc. continued to rally Friday, putting them on track for the highest close in eight months, after Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois raised his price target and earnings estimates, saying concerns over demand in the electric vehicle maker's key China market have now been put to rest

  • Cloudflare Earnings Incoming: What to Watch

    The tech giant's stock is up 117% year to date. It's safe to say that expectations are high.

  • Why investors are 'waving the caution flag'

    Investopedia Editor-In-Chief Caleb Silver joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the caution rising amongst investors in the market as economic uncertainty intensifies and supply chain disruptions persist.

  • 3 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The pandemic gave a boost to a trend that was already growing -- telehealth. Before the pandemic, telehealth was often seen by companies as a convenient option to save money on insurance costs, but during the pandemic, it became a necessity. Going forward, consumers, having seen how easy telehealth services can be for prescription refills, mental wellness, and other areas, are going to expect telehealth options.

  • These 2 Under-the-Radar Stocks Have Incredibly Bright Futures

    While most seasoned investors understand the potential of well-known businesses such as Facebook or Tesla, many less familiar stocks sit under the noses of the general public -- but the gains they rack up when the market does catch on could be more significant. Hence, investors looking for such "diamonds in the rough" before they shoot higher should consider financial stocks such as OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), companies that are creating new business opportunities through technology-based applications. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to evaluate prospective borrowers either underserved or unserved by the traditional credit system.

  • Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the […]

  • Tesla Stock: Headed to $300?

    One analyst's price target for the electric-car maker's stock implies more than 60% downside. Is it time to sell?