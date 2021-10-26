U.S. markets open in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.00
    +19.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,729.00
    +109.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,599.25
    +103.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,317.80
    +7.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.31
    -0.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.60
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.18 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1623
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.91
    -0.52 (-3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9960
    +0.2970 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,621.20
    -46.79 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,505.77
    +1,263.10 (+520.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.62
    +47.80 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021-2026 with Profiles of Major Operators/.Suppliers - BASF, Ionic Liquid Chemicals, Koei Chemical Co, Proionic, Solvay and Synthio Chemicals

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ionic Liquids: Environmentally Sustainable Solvent, Energy Storage and Separation Processes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ionic liquids market should reach $55.8 million by 2026 from $43.0 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

This report reviews both global and regional ionic liquid markets for different end-use industries. The report analyzes the current market status and trends and provides growth forecasts for the five-year period from 2020 to 2026. The report has detailed analyses of key trends and opportunities that would help market growth. It will also analyze the major challenges faced by manufacturers and end-users of ionic liquids.

Ionic liquids, a small specialty chemical market, have recently started to receive attention from investors and end-users. The industry is expanding slowly but steadily as suppliers struggle to keep pace with the global demand for alternative, environmentally friendly technologies across different applications including energy storage, industrial solvents and biomass processing.

High manufacturing costs as a result of small-scale batch production are a primary barrier to the penetration of materials in end-use applications. High raw material costs are hindering the number of players entering the market. As with other emerging technologies, cost benefits may not be immediately obvious due to the low volume of production. The publisher expects a large-scale ionic liquid supply by 2022, along with at least a 70% decline in price. For instance, Chevron commercialized an alkylation unit based on the ionic liquid in April 2021.

Security of supply and cost is the two major factors affecting the global IL market. Today, there are many suppliers of ionic liquids with production capacity varying from the gram scale to the multi-ton scale. As the demand for ionic liquids has not been established properly in many of its end-use application markets, suppliers are restricting their full capacity production or producing on a small scale. This has resulted in high production costs, and as a result, many end users do not find ionic liquids to be price competitive.

Though today there are only a limited number of commercial processes available that use ionic liquids, there is clearly a path forward that suggests that ionic liquid technologies are viable if costs can be controlled. The application market is dominated by startups and university spin-offs in partnership with conventional ionic liquid manufacturers. With the recent success in commercialization and market adoption stories, ionic liquid technologies are certain to broaden in the coming years.

Supportive government regulations in many regions are anticipated to have a positive impact on the global ionic liquid market, especially for renewable technology applications. Stringent regulations banning certain toxic solvents and processed chemicals in various industry sectors, especially in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe, are primarily propelling the market growth. Incentives offered by governments, especially promoting the use of renewable sources, are expected to have a positive impact on global ionic liquid demand for the next five years.

The solvent and catalyst application market will remain the major end-use market for ionic liquids by value during the forecast period, followed by separation processes, electrochemical devices and biotechnology. However, the electrochemical device market is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report will also have a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the ionic liquid market at a global level. The section will include the impact of COVID-19 on the demand and supply of ionic liquids, as well as various strategic decisions taken by the government to boost the market.

Report Highlights

  • The solvents and catalysts segment of the global ionic liquids market is expected to grow from $17.8 million in 2021 to $23.7 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The biotechnology segment of the global ionic liquids market is expected to grow from $6.0 million in 2021 to $8.4 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The Report Includes

  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Coverage of milestones in the history of ionic liquids; explanation of characteristics of ionic liquids such as low vapor pressure, stability, and environmental friendliness, and discussion on current events within the industry

  • Description of commercial ionic liquids production technologies and discussion on ionic liquids as a sustainable replacement of traditional organic solvents

  • Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

  • Analysis of supply and sourcing issues, latest development, commercialization hurdles, market trend, and demand-side analysis

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the suppliers of different types of ionic liquids, including BASF SE, Ionic Liquid Chemicals LLC, Koei Chemical Co., Ltd., Proionic GMBH, Solvay and Synthio Chemicals Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

  • Structure of Ionic Liquids

  • Types of Ionic Liquids

  • Imidazolium Ionic Liquids

  • Pyridinium Ionic Liquids

  • Ammonium Ionic Liquids

  • Phosphonium Ionic Liquids

  • Pyrrolidinium Ionic Liquids

  • Piperidinium Ionic Liquids

  • Generations of Ionic Liquids

  • Physical and Chemical Properties

  • Electrical Conductivity

  • Electrochemical Stability

  • Physical and Thermal Stability

  • Color

  • Hygroscopicity

  • Solvency

  • Toxicity

  • Ionic Liquid Synthesis Methods

Chapter 4 Market Overview

  • Overview

  • Industry Structure

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Pricing Methodology

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Market Trends

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Materials and Product Manufacturing

  • Distribution

  • End Users

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Ionic Liquid Market

  • Introduction

  • Impact on Demand

  • Impact on Supply

  • Conclusion

  • Ionic Liquid-Based Technology Commercialization

  • BASF SE

  • Evonik

  • Eastman Chemical Co.

  • Sigma-Aldrich (a subsidiary of Merck Group)

  • Queens University Ionic Liquids Laboratory (QUILL) and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

  • Chevron Corp.

  • Air Products Inc.

  • Linde PLC

  • IoLiTec Ionic Liquids Technologies GmbH

  • Proionic GmbH

  • Central Glass Co., Ltd.

  • NoHMs Technologies

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • IFP Group

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Electrochemical Devices

  • Electrolytes for Lithium-Ion Batteries (LiBs)

  • Supercapacitors

  • Dye-Sensitized Solar Cells

  • Biotechnology

  • Commercialization Initiatives

  • Industrial Solvents and Catalysts

  • Commercialization Initiatives

  • Plasticizer/Polymer Additive

  • Ionic Liquids as Lubricants

  • Separation Processes

  • Membrane Gas Separation

  • Liquid-Liquid Extraction

  • Extractive Distillation

  • Metal Finishing

  • Aluminum Electro-Deposition

  • Electropolishing

  • Chrome Electro-Plating

  • Others

  • Commercialization Initiatives

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Market Opportunity by Major Regions

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Iolitec Ionic Liquids Technologies Gmbh

  • Ionic Liquid Chemicals Llc

  • Jinxi Jinkai Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Koei Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Ottokemi

  • Proionic Gmbh

  • Solaronix Sa

  • Solvay

  • Solvionic

  • Strem Chemicals Inc. (A Subsidiary Of Ascensus Specialties)

  • Synthio Chemicals Inc.

  • Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tv67qt

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • Big Oil Is About to Post Highest Cash Flow in More Than 13 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Western world’s biggest oil companies likely just generated more cash than at any time since the Great Recession, and investors are about to find out what they’ll do with it.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Bi

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    The savvy investor knows that the best time to buy is when a stock is priced low – it’s just the old game of ‘buy low and sell high,’ the age-old advice on how to make money. But markets have been rising lately, even taking some recent fluctuations into account. But with the S&P and the NASDAQ near record levels, it’s hard to tell when a stock is priced low. The key is just to take them as individuals. The stock market is the world’s greatest real-time experiment in averaging over large mass num

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Four Small-Cap Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Here are companies with market caps below $5 billion that are expected to grow their free cash flow in the coming quarter more than peers.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Poised to Beat Earnings Based on Latest Web Traffic Figures

    Earnings season is in full swing, and investors are understandably eager to see the Q3 results. While the reports from the first half of the year showed solid growth, market analysts are expecting a slowdown in the third quarter. The COVID Delta variant, the increasing supply chain disruptions, rising inflation, and a tight labor market are all putting headwinds in the way of growth. But there are companies out there poised to beat the expectations – and there are tools we can use to find them.

  • Facebook records $9bn profit in recent quarter amid whistleblower revelations

    Social media giant’s profits are up from the $7.8bn it made during the same quarter last year

  • DWAC dips 10% after short-seller Iceberg bets against stock

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition which plans to take former President Trump's social media venture public slid 10% on Monday afternoon after short-seller Iceberg Research announced it was betting against the stock.

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Why Marqeta Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) were up 11.9% as of 2:47 p.m. EDT on Monday after the modern card issuing platform announced a partnership with Branch and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) to handle payments for carriers that use Uber Freight. The partnership with Uber Freight is a new market opportunity for Marqeta in transportation, where Uber has already emerged as one of the leading digital freight brokers globally outside of China. Marqeta, which completed its initial public offering in June, has already benefited from enormous momentum lately.

  • Elon Musk made $36 billion in a single day on Tesla’s historic stock surge

    Thanks to a rental-car company that at one point went bankrupt, Elon Musk is now worth a mind-boggling $289 billion. The personal wealth of Tesla’s (TSLA) chief executive officer shot up by $36.2 billion on Monday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.