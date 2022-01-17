The Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market is expected to grow by $ 7.63 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.91% during the forecast period

Global IoT in Banking and Financial Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the IoT in banking and financial services market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 63 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the IoT in banking and financial services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the disintermediation of banking services and easy access to technology. In addition, the disintermediation of banking services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The IoT in banking and financial services market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The IoT in banking and financial services market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of Big data and artificial intelligenceas one of the prime reasons driving the IoT in banking and financial services market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT in banking and financial services market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and Vodafone Group Plc. Also, the IoT in banking and financial services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

