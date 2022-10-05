Global IoT-based Smart Agriculture Market Report 2022: Market Trends with Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and CAGR Projections Through 2027
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT-based Smart Agriculture: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an overview of the global market for IoT-based smart agriculture and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, connectivity technology, deployment, application and region.
IoT-based smart agriculture combines technology and science into one system to assist farmers, farm owners, livestock owners, and all stakeholders of the complete agricultural value chain in upgrading agriculture production and profits.
IoT in agriculture equips farmers with knowledge of weather, soil conditions, farm field, and other related information by gathering data, data interpretation, and analysis for informed and logical decisions. The hardware in IoT-based smart agriculture, including smart cameras, sensors, and real-time monitoring devices, helps gather the data and software, services, and solutions, including farm management software tools, AI, ML, and other analytic tools to make informed decisions.
The robots, UAVs, and autonomous tractors further help implement the decisions and actions faster to enhance overall yield and production. IoT in agriculture helps in minimizing wastage by providing real-time information on the precise requirement of fertilizer, irrigation, spray, and others and provides better and controlled management of livestock, crops, and resources, thus saving cost through resource optimization.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT-based smart agriculture market, concluding with detailed profiles of the major global IoT-based smart agriculture players.
Report Includes
Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the market potential for IoT based smart agriculture market by component, deployment mode, connectivity technology, application, and region
Coverage of historical background of smart agriculture and information on technology-based aquaculture farming
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Topcon, Farmers Edge Inc., Bayer AG and Yara.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Intended Audience
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Technology Overview
Evolution of Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
Global Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture Value Chain
Smart Devices and Equipment
Connectivity Providers
Digital Services
End-users
Cloud Computing in Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
On Cloud
On-Premises
Iot Network Platforms Used in Hardware
Cellular and M2M
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Lora
Others
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture
Positive Impact
Negative Impact
Market Drivers
Optimization of Resources
Ghg Emission Reduction
Global Food Insecurity
Market Restraints
Initial Setup/Operational Cost
Market Opportunities
Ai, Ml, Cloud Computing and Predictive Analytics
Drones and Robots
Market Challenge
Limited Connectivity and Interoperability
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Business Segment
Introduction
Hardware
Sensors
Automation and Control
Guidance and Navigation
Others
Software and Solutions
Services
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Higher Production
Transparency
Environmental Sustainability
Enhanced Quality
Resource Optimization
Smart Outdoor Farming
Observation
Diagnostics
Decisions
Action
Variable Rate Application Technology (Vrt)
Yield Monitoring and Mapping
Drip Irrigation
Smart Livestock
Smart Indoor Farming
Greenhouse Farming
Vertical Farming
Smart Aquaculture
Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of Americas
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Middle East
Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Market Rank Analysis
Strategic Analysis
Product Innovations
Collaboration, Expansion and Joint Ventures
Partnerships, Acquisitions and Agreement
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Agco Corp.
Ag Leader Technology Inc.
Akva Group
Bayer AG
Cnh Industrial N.V.
Corteva Inc.
Cropx Inc
Deere & Co.
Farmers Edge Inc.
Kubota Corp.
Merck & Co. Inc.
Teejet Technologies
Topcon
Trimble Inc.
Yara
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iymq2i
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iot-based-smart-agriculture-market-report-2022-market-trends-with-data-from-2021-estimates-for-2022-and-cagr-projections-through-2027-301641607.html
SOURCE Research and Markets