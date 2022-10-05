Global IoT-based Smart Agriculture Market Report 2022: Market Trends with Data from 2021, Estimates for 2022 and CAGR Projections Through 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT-based Smart Agriculture: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an overview of the global market for IoT-based smart agriculture and analyzes market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented by component, connectivity technology, deployment, application and region.

IoT-based smart agriculture combines technology and science into one system to assist farmers, farm owners, livestock owners, and all stakeholders of the complete agricultural value chain in upgrading agriculture production and profits.

IoT in agriculture equips farmers with knowledge of weather, soil conditions, farm field, and other related information by gathering data, data interpretation, and analysis for informed and logical decisions. The hardware in IoT-based smart agriculture, including smart cameras, sensors, and real-time monitoring devices, helps gather the data and software, services, and solutions, including farm management software tools, AI, ML, and other analytic tools to make informed decisions.

The robots, UAVs, and autonomous tractors further help implement the decisions and actions faster to enhance overall yield and production. IoT in agriculture helps in minimizing wastage by providing real-time information on the precise requirement of fertilizer, irrigation, spray, and others and provides better and controlled management of livestock, crops, and resources, thus saving cost through resource optimization.

The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market. The report explains the current trends in the IoT-based smart agriculture market, concluding with detailed profiles of the major global IoT-based smart agriculture players.

Report Includes

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the market potential for IoT based smart agriculture market by component, deployment mode, connectivity technology, application, and region

Coverage of historical background of smart agriculture and information on technology-based aquaculture farming

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major market players within the industry, including Topcon, Farmers Edge Inc., Bayer AG and Yara.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing this Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Evolution of Iot-Based Smart Agriculture

Global Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture Value Chain

Smart Devices and Equipment

Connectivity Providers

Digital Services

End-users

Cloud Computing in Iot-Based Smart Agriculture

On Cloud

On-Premises

Iot Network Platforms Used in Hardware

Cellular and M2M

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Lora

Others

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Iot-Based Smart Agriculture

Positive Impact

Negative Impact

Market Drivers

Optimization of Resources

Ghg Emission Reduction

Global Food Insecurity

Market Restraints

Initial Setup/Operational Cost

Market Opportunities

Ai, Ml, Cloud Computing and Predictive Analytics

Drones and Robots

Market Challenge

Limited Connectivity and Interoperability

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Business Segment

Introduction

Hardware

Sensors

Automation and Control

Guidance and Navigation

Others

Software and Solutions

Services

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Higher Production

Transparency

Environmental Sustainability

Enhanced Quality

Resource Optimization

Smart Outdoor Farming

Observation

Diagnostics

Decisions

Action

Variable Rate Application Technology (Vrt)

Yield Monitoring and Mapping

Drip Irrigation

Smart Livestock

Smart Indoor Farming

Greenhouse Farming

Vertical Farming

Smart Aquaculture

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of Americas

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Rank Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Product Innovations

Collaboration, Expansion and Joint Ventures

Partnerships, Acquisitions and Agreement

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Agco Corp.

Ag Leader Technology Inc.

Akva Group

Bayer AG

Cnh Industrial N.V.

Corteva Inc.

Cropx Inc

Deere & Co.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Kubota Corp.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Teejet Technologies

Topcon

Trimble Inc.

Yara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iymq2i

