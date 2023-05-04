Global IoT in Chemical Market Report 2023: Focus on Improving Chemical Production With IoT Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global IoT in Chemical Market

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Chemical Market by Technology (Enabling Technology, Operational Technology), Application (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Mining & Metals) - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT in Chemical Market size was estimated at USD 44.04 billion in 2022, USD 49.96 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.58% to reach USD 122.00 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus on Improving Chemical Production With IoT

Increasing Adoption of Industrial Robots

Advanced Analytics and Machine Learning in R&D Process for Innovation

Restraints

Requirement of High Initial Investment

Opportunities

Rising Potential of IoT in Chemical Industry Supply Chain

Emergence of 5G Technology for Industrial IoT

Challenges

Security Concerns Associated With Connected Systems

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Enabling Technology and Operational Technology. The Enabling Technology is further studied across Big Data, Industrial Robotics, Machine Condition Monitoring, and Machine Vision. The Operational Technology is further studied across Distributed Control System, Manufacturing Execution System, and Programmable Logic Controller.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Mining & Metals, Paper & Pulp, and Pharmaceuticals. The Chemicals is further studied across Fertilizers & Agrochemicals, Petrochemicals & Polymers, and Specialty Chemicals.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global IoT in Chemical Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global IoT in Chemical Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global IoT in Chemical Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global IoT in Chemical Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT in Chemical Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT in Chemical Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT in Chemical Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $44.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $122 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. IoT in Chemical Market, by Technology



7. IoT in Chemical Market, by Application

8. Americas IoT in Chemical Market



9. Asia-Pacific IoT in Chemical Market



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT in Chemical Market



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Usability Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Atos SE

Claroty Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6dl0rv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

