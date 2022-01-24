U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

The Global IoT Managed Services Market is expected to grow by $ 179.29 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global IoT Managed Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the IoT managed services market and it is poised to grow by $ 179. 29 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 26.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IoT Managed Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221798/?utm_source=GNW
41% during the forecast period. Our report on the IoT managed services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of IoT solutions and the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance. In addition, increased adoption of IoT solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The IoT managed services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The IoT managed services market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Network management services
• Security management services
• Infrastructure management services
• Data management services
• Device management services

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the rise in industrial automationas one of the prime reasons driving the IoT managed services market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on IoT managed services market covers the following areas:
• IoT managed services market sizing
• IoT managed services market forecast
• IoT managed services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT managed services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the IoT managed services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221798/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


