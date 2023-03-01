U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $596.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Dublin, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Node and Gateway Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Hardware (Connectivity IC, Processor, Sensor, Memory Device and Logic Device), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IoT Node and Gateway Market size is expected to reach $596.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

  • Dell Technologies, Inc.

  • Intel Corporation

  • Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

  • Texas Instruments, Inc.

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

  • Microchip Technology, Inc.

  • Advantech Co., Ltd.

  • TE Connectivity Ltd.

The security and filtering of data, protocol conversion, processing, connecting devices, and other critical duties are all carried out by an IoT node and gateway hardware and software. It serves as a junction for them because many peripheral systems comprise devices, controllers, sensors, and the cloud. By using IoT nodes and gateways, extra storage, security, and processing services are thereby offered to the end nodes at a level that is both cost- and power-effective.

Additionally, several communication methods are employed to enable nodes to communicate with one another within the network. As a result, they find use in a variety of end uses, including consumer electronics, retail, oil & gas, automotive, agriculture, BFSI, transportation, healthcare, and other industries. To enable connection with networks of several IoT sensors, IoT nodes and gateways are utilized.

It takes advantage of the installed sensor nodes based on the WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, LoRA, and 6LoWPAN protocols. Using data encryption techniques and security certifications (SSL/TSL), IoT nodes and gateways enable secure IoT. Hardware security for IoT gateway devices is provided by the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) as well as Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).

IoT node and gateway technology provides ramp-IP/ramp-down of IoT sensor networks and is scalable, affordable, and simple to deploy, and configure. All IoT device settings and configurations are kept in the memory of the gateway device. Device security, strong data protection, and network security are all provided by the IoT gateway.

Crypto authentication chips are used in the gateway hardware to implement device identification and device security so that the IoT gateway does not boot from unapproved firmware, hence enhancing security. In order to reduce the cost of data transfer and the processing power required by applications, the IoT gateway has the intelligence to review and determine which data needs to be cached and which data needs to be delivered over the network for processing.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The IoT node and gateway market were negatively impacted by COVID-19 as a result of businesses cutting back on their investments in cutting-edge products and services to remain competitive. However, The COVID-19 outbreak has had a substantial impact on the global IoT node and gateway market.

Owing to workers staying at home and the inability of existing devices in various warehouses to be transported due to present rules and regulations, the manufacturers have struggled to produce and assemble novel IoT nodes and gateways, which has disrupted the supply chains across the world.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Penetration Of 5g Technology All Over The World

In industrialized nations, the proportion of people who use the Internet has significantly increased over the past 10 to 15 years. The IoT sector is anticipated to benefit from the future rollout of 5G, the fifth generation of mobile communications. This is basically because 5G networks is expected to significantly boost the functionality and dependability of these connected devices. A faster, more capable network that can meet connectivity needs is expected to be provided by 5G.

Increasing Government Support And Initiatives In Research And Development Of The Iot Technology

A key factor in the development of any new technology or product, research and development activities play a key role in accelerating its introduction of it. There is an increase in the number of research and development activities all over the world in the sector of IoT technology. Moreover, governments are also contributing their part in order to accelerate the process. To increase their productivity, governments all over the world are supporting and sponsoring IoT research and development.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Concerns Regarding Data Security And Privacy

IoT has enormous potential since it is being adopted at a rapid rate across all end-use industries, including wearables, healthcare, and retail. Data security and privacy concerns, however, are significant business barriers. A significant amount of data is being produced as the number of connected devices grows along with the adoption of IoT in end-use applications. Cybercriminals are able to break into networks and utilize this information to track the behavior of a company's strategy, evaluate a person's health status, and more.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in IoT Node and Gateway Market

Chapter 4. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market by Hardware
4.1 Global Connectivity IC Market by Region
4.2 Global Processor Market by Region
4.3 Global Sensor Market by Region
4.4 Global Memory Device Market by Region
4.5 Global Logic Device Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market by End-Use
5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region
5.2 Global Automotive & Transportation Market by Region
5.3 Global Healthcare Market by Region
5.4 Global Retail Market by Region
5.5 Global Building Automation Market by Region
5.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region
5.7 Global BFSI Market by Region
5.8 Global Oil & Gas Market by Region
5.9 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ztmdg-iot-node?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

