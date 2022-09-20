U.S. markets open in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,899.50
    -17.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,005.00
    -112.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,956.75
    -67.25 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.00
    -8.90 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.85
    +0.12 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.00
    -3.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.06 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0019 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.37
    +0.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1418
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6830
    +0.4650 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,236.41
    +762.09 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.24
    +11.41 (+2.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.06
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Global IoT Platform Market Report 2022: North America Continues to Lead the Way in Industry

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Platform Market by Deployment Model, Operating Platform, Connectivity, Software, Systems and Services in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the market for various solutions and types of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms. It includes an evaluation of the functions and factors needed to support anticipated growth within the IoT platform market. The report provides an assessment of the global and regional market for IoT platforms from 2022 to 2027 covering all major market segments including software, services, connected systems, operating platforms, and connectivity options.

Select Report Findings:

  • North America will continue to lead the IoT platform market

  • Industry specific IoT platforms will grow at the highest CAGR

  • IoT platform unit deployment will achieve 1.78 billion by 2027

  • Embedded software and systems will be the top market segment

  • Global IoT platform market is poised to reach USD $235 billion by 2027

IoT platforms represent those systems (software, hardware, and middleware) that enable IoT network, device, application, and service management. This includes connectivity, device administration, identity management, permissions control, data management, APIs, SDKs, and more.

IoT hardware includes microcontrollers, microprocessors, embedded systems, sensors, gateway devices, and allied materials such as amplifiers, step down converters, batteries, fixtures, etc. OEM Hardware in "embedded things" will play an important role in the emerging IoT ecosystem and will be characterized by real-time computing, low power consumption, low maintenance, and high availability.

Software plays a crucial role in enabling static devices to communicate and relay data and act upon instructions. Software OEM vendors are segmented based on type and area of implementation. The IoT software stack is segmented by key types such as security solutions, operating systems, and software development platforms.

Coupled with AI capabilities, IoT platforms are transforming traditional manufacturing systems, business services, and corporate operations to become data-driven algorithmic businesses with self-learning systems. Full-featured IoT platforms accelerate the transition to Industry 4.0, allowing stakeholders to interact with the physical world through IoT devices and systems.

One of the key IoT platform functions is orchestration and mediation. In lay terms, orchestration is about automated arrangement, coordination, and management. For IoT, orchestration includes the ability for multiple connected devices to become aware of one another. The IoT mediation function will typically reside in an IoT platform that serves the purpose of interconnecting (physically and logically) with other network elements for purposes of mediating requests for data. In this role, the IoT mediation platform is responsible for signaling, communications, and database access with various IoT data resources.

These resources may be supporting databases such as those required for IoT identity, IoT device management, and related authentication, authorization, and accounting of IoT Transactions. These resources may also embody the repository and/or value-added platforms (such as predictive analytics) associated with IoT data itself (e.g. raw data captured from sensors, modified data based on analytics, and derived or hybrid data).

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

4.0 Company Analysis

5.0 Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture

  • AMEE

  • Arkessa

  • ARM

  • Arrayent

  • Autodesk

  • Bug Labs

  • Carriots

  • CloudPlugs

  • Cubilog

  • CyberVision

  • Digi International

  • Eclipse M2M

  • Evrythng

  • Exosite

  • GeoSonics/Vibra-Tech

  • GoBig Inc.

  • Google

  • GrooveStreams

  • HP

  • IBM

  • Imantics

  • Intel

  • IoBridge

  • IQP

  • Jasper (Cisco)

  • Konekt

  • LinkSmart Technologies

  • LogMeIn

  • Manybots

  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

  • MicroStrain

  • NewAer

  • Nimbits

  • Particle

  • PTC

  • Qualcomm

  • Sen.se

  • Sensinode

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xmn2d

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Retired Couple Wins $5.2 Million Award From UBS Over YES Strategy

    It’s one of the largest investor awards over how a complex options strategy was marketed and implemented.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • Oil Inches Higher as a Softer Dollar Overshadows Expected Fed Rate Hike

    Traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates expected Wednesday.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.

  • UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Its Oil Production Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is accelerating a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Inv

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Starts Production in Argentina, Increases Hashrate to 4.1 EH/s

    The Canadian bitcoin miner started up production at its 10th site.

  • Middle East Shakes Russian Dominance of European Diesel Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarEurope’s drive to wean itself off relianc

  • China's Aug coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as Europe suspended purchasing from the country after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, forcing Russian coal to be traded at a steep discount. Prices for Russian coal have climbed as both China and India stepped up buying, traders said, but were still cheaper than the domestic coal of same quality.

  • 5 Once-Largest Burger Chains in America That Went Out of Business

    Our obsession with quick-service burgers dates back more than a century, when America's oldest burger chain White Castle introduced us to the pleasures of uniformly perfect minced meat patties on tiny buns.There have been numerous burger giants on the scene since (and burgers have only gotten bigger). Some, like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, have demonstrated their staying power by rising to the top of the pack and still very much holding the top spots in the burger industry today.But th

  • Wall Street’s Mysterious 2,200% IPOs Come From Tiny N.J. Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Fifty miles south of midtown Manhattan, in a red-brick building bounded by a railway track, sits a little-known brokerage behind some of the world’s wildest initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft