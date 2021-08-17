U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Global IoT Platforms Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring ABB, Atos and Cisco Jasper Among Others

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Platforms: Technology-centric offerings at the core of the Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores technology innovations in the IoT platform sector. It covers the main product categories, business models and provides an overview of the ecosystem and market size.

The study describes the existing offerings of the major players and examines in detail how the players are positioned in each category.

The report identifies the key drivers, barriers, and trends in the development of this market and includes estimates and forecasts of market revenues to 2026:

  • by region: North America, Europe, APAC, rest of the world

  • by platform type: application enablement, device management, connectivity management, data analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concept and classification
2.1. IoT Platforms - Introduction
2.2. Key layers of an IoT Platform
2.3. IoT Platforms - Classification
2.4 Main players, by type of IoT platform
2.5. Main players, by type of vendor
2.6. Key technologies empowering IoT platform solutions
2.7. Manufacturing is the main vertical market focus for IoT platforms
2.8. Predictive maintenance with IoT platforms
2.9. IoT platform security & compliance

3. IoT Platforms by type
3.1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) layer
3.2. Application enablement platforms (AEPs)
3.3. IoT device management platform (DMP)
3.4. IoT connectivity management platform (CMP)
3.5. IoT analytics platforms

4. Key IoT Platform Vendors
4.1. Origin of the world's largest platform vendors
4.2. PTC ThingWorx
4.3. Microsoft Azure
4.4 IBM Watson
4.5. Siemens MindSphere
4.6. Davra
4.7. Positioning of main IoT platform vendors4.5. Focus: micromobility sector is on the rise

5. IoT Platform market trends & estimations
5.1. Key market trends
5.2. IT vs OT players' perspectives on the platform market
5.3. Drivers and barriers for the IoT platform market development
5.4. Market size by region
5.5. Market size by platform type

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB

  • Atos

  • AWS

  • Bosch

  • Cisco Jasper

  • Clearblade

  • Cumulocity

  • Davra

  • Ericsson

  • Eurotech

  • Fanuc

  • Fujitsu

  • Google Cloud

  • Hitachi

  • Huawei

  • IBM

  • Litmus Edge

  • Losant

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Nokia

  • PTC

  • Samsung SDS

  • SAP

  • Siemens

  • Sierra Wireless

  • Software AG

  • Telit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2e6ol

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China moved on Tuesday to tighten control of its technology sector, publishing detailed rules aimed at tackling unfair competition and companies' handling of critical data. Beijing has been firming its grip on internet platforms in recent months, citing the risk of abusing market power to stifle competition, misuse of consumers' information and violation of consumer rights, in a reversal after years of a more laissez-faire approach. It has issued hefty fines to companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and social media company Tencent Holdings as part of a widening crackdown and has vowed to draft new laws around technology innovation and monopolies.

  • EUR/USD Eased Within Range But Still Has Chances Of Recovering Ground

    EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1776 US data failed to impress, the focus shifts to July Retail Sales. Stocks edged lower amid concerns about the Delta variant and tensions in the Middle East. EUR/USD eased within range but still has chances of recovering ground. The EUR/USD pair is down on Monday, as a sour market’s mood has benefited the safe-haven dollar. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1766 and finished the day a handful of pips above the level. The dismal sentiment was the result of tensions in the

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Why JD.com Stock Fell Today

    Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) retreated on Monday after economic data out of China heightened investors' concerns that COVID-19 is taking a toll on the country's retail industry. China's retail sales grew by 8.5% year over year in July. As China's largest online retailer, JD.com is well positioned to benefit from the growth of the country's enormous e-commerce market.

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • BHP to sell oil, gas arm to Australia's Woodside in $28 billion merger

    BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas company worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making. BHP shareholders will be paid in Woodside stock, giving BHP investors a 48% stake in the merged group.

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • Oil prices weighed down by weak Asian demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with both contracts heading for a fourth straight session of losses, weighed down by a weak demand picture in Asia and OPEC and its allies saying the market does not need more crude. Brent crude was down 26 cents, or 0.3%, at $69.25 per barrel as of 0918 GMT, after rising as high as $69.77 earlier in the session. On the demand side, daily crude processing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell to its lowest in July since May 2020 as independent plants slashed production amid tighter quotas, high inventories and weakening profits.

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • The Natural Gas Rally Is Far From Over

    Natural gas prices have been on a tear this year, and despite a small dip, the popular fuel still has plenty of room to run

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Tesla Autopilot U.S. Safety Probe Puts a Damper on Elon Musk’s AI Day

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal investigation into Tesla Inc.’s Autopilot comes at an awkward time for Elon Musk. On Thursday -- just three days after the U.S. government announced its probe -- he has a briefing scheduled about the carmaker’s work on artificial intelligence.While invitations to Musk’s AI Day tout “an inside-look at what’s next for AI at Tesla beyond our vehicle fleet,” autonomous driving is all but certain to come up. In several tweets over the last several months, the chief executiv

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – August 17th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the morning. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would leave the majors in the deep red, however.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.