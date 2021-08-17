Global IoT Platforms Market (2020 to 2026) - Featuring ABB, Atos and Cisco Jasper Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Platforms: Technology-centric offerings at the core of the Internet of Things" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores technology innovations in the IoT platform sector. It covers the main product categories, business models and provides an overview of the ecosystem and market size.

The study describes the existing offerings of the major players and examines in detail how the players are positioned in each category.

The report identifies the key drivers, barriers, and trends in the development of this market and includes estimates and forecasts of market revenues to 2026:

by region: North America, Europe, APAC, rest of the world

by platform type: application enablement, device management, connectivity management, data analytics

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concept and classification

2.1. IoT Platforms - Introduction

2.2. Key layers of an IoT Platform

2.3. IoT Platforms - Classification

2.4 Main players, by type of IoT platform

2.5. Main players, by type of vendor

2.6. Key technologies empowering IoT platform solutions

2.7. Manufacturing is the main vertical market focus for IoT platforms

2.8. Predictive maintenance with IoT platforms

2.9. IoT platform security & compliance

3. IoT Platforms by type

3.1. Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) layer

3.2. Application enablement platforms (AEPs)

3.3. IoT device management platform (DMP)

3.4. IoT connectivity management platform (CMP)

3.5. IoT analytics platforms

4. Key IoT Platform Vendors

4.1. Origin of the world's largest platform vendors

4.2. PTC ThingWorx

4.3. Microsoft Azure

4.4 IBM Watson

4.5. Siemens MindSphere

4.6. Davra

4.7. Positioning of main IoT platform vendors4.5. Focus: micromobility sector is on the rise

5. IoT Platform market trends & estimations

5.1. Key market trends

5.2. IT vs OT players' perspectives on the platform market

5.3. Drivers and barriers for the IoT platform market development

5.4. Market size by region

5.5. Market size by platform type

Story continues

Companies Mentioned

ABB

Atos

AWS

Bosch

Cisco Jasper

Clearblade

Cumulocity

Davra

Ericsson

Eurotech

Fanuc

Fujitsu

Google Cloud

Hitachi

Huawei

IBM

Litmus Edge

Losant

Microsoft Azure

Nokia

PTC

Samsung SDS

SAP

Siemens

Sierra Wireless

Software AG

Telit

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2e6ol

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



