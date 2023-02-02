Global IoT Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Market Report 2023 to 2028: by Components, Processor Type, OS, Segment, and Industry Verticals

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) Market by Components, Processor Type, OS, Segment, and Industry Verticals 2023 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This IoT RTOS market report evaluates opportunities for RTOS and their use in embedded IoT systems including hardware, software, and firmware by market segment and industry verticals.

It includes an assessment of peripherals and tools to support embedded system processing in the IoT RTOS market. It also assesses vendors, platforms, and solutions including both open source and proprietary RTOS.

Select Report Findings:

RTOS will be critical for many forms of industrial automation including smart machines

Europe will lead the IoT RTOS market through 2028 followed by Asia Pac and North America

Leading IoT RTOS industry verticals will be telecom, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace markets globally

IoT RTOS requires a high degree of reliability and consistency in terms of timing between application task acceptance and completion

There is anticipated to be a considerable amount of ecosystem consolidation as many of the smaller players in IoT RTOS will be acquired or witness a significant change in business operations

A Real-time Operating Systems (RTOS) is an OS that manages hardware resources, hosts applications, and processes data on a real-time basis. RTOS defines real-time task processing time, interrupt latency, and reliability of hardware and applications, which is especially important for low-powered and memory-constrained devices and the networks/systems that depend upon them.

The key difference between RTOS and a general-purpose OS lies within the former's high degree of reliability and consistency in terms of timing between application's task acceptance and completion as compared to the latter.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) represent tiny integrated devices or systems that combine mechanical and electrical components. MEMS consist of a central unit that processes data (the microprocessor) and several components that interact with the surroundings such as micro-sensors. MEMS provides a business benefit through their ability to sense, control and actuate on the micro-scale, and generate effects on the macro scale.

MEMS are key components in a wide variety of embedded devices, systems, solutions, and applications across virtually every industry vertical. Leading micro-electronics suppliers, such as STMicroelectronics, provide various MEMS solutions such as smart sensors and sensor hubs, UV index sensors, temperature sensors, and touch sensors. High growth areas for MEMS include a few emerging high-tech segments such as virtual reality and many Internet of Things (IoT) related areas such as connected vehicles, UAVs, and others.

There is a strong relationship between embedded systems, RTOS, and IoT as real-time OS solutions are a component to build comprehensive embedded systems for IoT solutions for consumer products as well as industrial IoT (IIoT) assets, systems, and processes.

Embedded RTOS is a key consideration to deploy mission-critical, ultra-reliable IIoT applications across various industry verticals including industrial equipment, automotive, healthcare, telecommunications, government solutions, and others. This will especially be the case for Industry 4.0 in terms of industrial automation processes and manufacturing assets such as smart machines and cloud robotics.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the RTOS embedded IoT system market including the following:

Assessment of RTOS in hardware, software, and firmware 2023 - 2028

Analysis of embedded RTOS programs to support low-power device connectivity

Evaluation of peripherals and tools to support embedded system processing in IoT

Assessment of applications and industry verticals including benefits of RTOS compared to traditional OS

Analysis of market segments and sub-segments with consideration towards emerging business models

Evaluation of leading RTOS vendors, platforms, and solutions including both open source and proprietary technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 RTOS Value Chain, Architecture, and Software Ecosystem

3.1 RTOS Value Chain

3.2 RTOS Software as an Embedded System

3.2.1 Requirements of RTOS Software

3.2.1.1 Scalability

3.2.1.2 Modularity

3.2.1.3 Connected

3.2.1.4 Reliability

3.2.2 Industrial vs. Consumer IoT Requirements

3.2.3 Linux as RTOS Platform

3.2.4 Embedded System Reliability

3.3 Architecture of RTOS System

3.3.1 RTOS Design Process

3.3.2 Applications of RTOS

3.3.3 Performance Monitoring and Optimization of RTOS System

3.3.3.1 Memory Footprint

3.3.3.2 Interrupt Latency

3.3.3.3 Timing Kernel Service

