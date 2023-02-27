Global IoT Telecom Services Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Improved Connectivity Bolsters Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT Telecom Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Network Management Solution, By Type, By Connectivity, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Telecom Services Market size is expected to reach $97.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 31.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



Consequently, telecommunications companies must develop new IoT solutions for their clients. The market for IoT telecom services has expanded significantly due to the widespread adoption of IoT devices and emerging technological developments. IoT platforms are utilized for an assortment of business objectives and use cases. Therefore, it is essential to implement novel, forward-thinking, and individualized strategies.



The deployment of IoT-based initiatives is now essential for telecom companies that want to start embracing the digital age, gain a significant competitive advantage, and take advantage of the opportunities that modern technology offers. With the use of Internet of things technology, the method of real-time data collection can be altered to improve performance, use fewer resources, and eliminate human factor errors. Additionally, increased speed and bandwidth are outcomes of the collaboration between telecom as well as IoT companies.



IoT protocols and 5G interconnection can broadcast information from thousands of devices to a large number of consumers without slowing communication speed or limiting capacity. The market for IoT telecom services is driven by these factors, which are anticipated to increase in the future. The growth of the IoT telecom services market is primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of technological advancement and innovation, as well as IoT-powered smart security cameras.



Market Growth Factors

Technological development and innovation



As time has passed, there has been a rise in demand for improved connectivity as a result of technological development as well as expanding innovation. It is anticipated that this will accelerate IoT acceptance in the telecom sector and stimulate market growth. Along with the increase in telecommunications-related data volume, the demand for data-management-improving technology has also increased.

Additionally, manufacturers emphasize the importance of IoT and wireless connectivity. In addition, the expansion of next-generation wireless networks due to the implementation of smart technologies and distributed applications are anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the telecom IoT market over the forecast period.



The leading players in the market are competing with diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market. The below illustration shows the percentage of revenue shared by some of the leading companies in the market. The leading players of the market are adopting various strategies in order to cater demand coming from the different industries. The key developmental strategies in the market are Partnerships & Collaborations.



The emergence of IOT-powered security smart CAMS



Telecom companies can also utilize beacons and RFID badges to secure the perimeter and bar unauthorized access. Telecom companies can use this method to create a geofence for their IoT devices. A networked barrier can be constructed with the aid of a geofence installation. Building an IoT-enabled barrier that only allows authorized users to pass through has been made simpler with the help of a geofence. IoT deployment in telecom companies can therefore make it easier to develop security standards that are more effective.



Connectivity Outlook



Based on connectivity, the IoT telecom services market is segmented into cellular technology, LPWAN, NB-IoT, and RF-based. In 2021, the LPWAN segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the IoT telecom service market. This is due to the widespread acceptance of the IoT telecom service market to strengthen LPWA Network (LPWAN) technologies, which offer a low-cost, low-power wireless option with global reach and robust security. In the telecom industry, machine-to-machine connections are crucial; for this, WiFi and GSM technologies are typically employed.



Network Management Solution Outlook



On the basis of network management solution, the IoT telecom services market is fragmented into network performance monitoring & optimization, network traffic management, and network security management. In 2021, the network security management segment acquired a significant revenue share in the IoT telecom services market. For effective network management, they utilize firewalls as well as other IoT-enabled security solutions to protect network data and resources. Network security management allows an administrator to manage a network with both physical & virtual firewalls from a central location.



Type Outlook



By type, the IoT telecom services market is divided into business consulting services, installation & integration services, devices & application management solution, IoT billing & subscription management, and M2M billing management. The IoT billing & subscription management segment covered a considerable revenue share in the IoT telecom services market in 2021. Today's market is characterized by hybrid products, services, and business models. Many businesses that have not utilized recurring revenue models or subscription services in the past are now entering this market niche. Establish and manage subscription offers as well as pricing tiers, user billing, and management of cellular plans, as well as notifications and taxes.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the IoT telecom services market is bifurcated into smart building & home automation, capillary network management, industrial manufacturing & automation, vehicle telematics, energy & utilities, and smart healthcare. In 2021, the vehicle telematics segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the IoT telecom services market. Connected vehicles, autonomous driving, and the entire automotive infrastructure are key aspects of the Internet of Things as well as 5G mobile technologies. For cars to be fully autonomous, their surroundings must be equipped with sensors that send signals that can be interpreted in real-time to ensure safe and dependable driving.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the IoT telecom services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the IoT telecom services market by generating the largest revenue share. This is a result of a rise in data security awareness among banks, insurance companies, and financial institutions, as well as an increase in the number of cyberattacks, which aids the expansion of the IoT telecom services market. In addition, the rising adoption of smart connected devices and technologies and the promotion of OTT applications by telcos are driving the expansion of IoT telecom services in this region.



IoT Telecom Services Market Competition Analysis



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; AT&T, Inc., China Mobile Limited and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd are the forerunners in the IoT Telecom Services Market. Companies such as MediaTek, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc and Telstra Corporation Limited are some of the key innovators in IoT Telecom Services Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Orange S.A., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.), AT&T, Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, MediaTek, Inc., Sequans Communications S.A., China Mobile Limited, Telstra Corporation Limited, Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation), and Ericsson AB.



Strategies deployed in IoT Telecom Services Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jun-2022: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd signed an agreement with Nordic Semiconductor, a Norwegian fabless technology company specializing in designing ultra-low-power wireless communication semiconductors. Under this agreement, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd would be able to aid a large-scale deployment of low-power cellular IoT technology by different industries and further help the digital transformation of societies worldwide

Mar-2022: Sierra Wireless, Inc., extended its partnership with T-Mobile. Under this partnership, Sierra Wireless, Inc., would be able to deliver access to the operator's low-power wide area (LPWA), 4G LTE, and 5G networks

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Jan-2023: MediaTek, Inc., unveiled the Genio 700. This new product is the latest addition to the chipset in the Genio platform for IoT devices. Moreover, the MediaTek Genio 700 is an N6 (6nm) IoT chipset that supports two ARM A78 cores running at 2.2GHz and six ARM A55 cores at 2.0GHz while providing 4.0 TOPs AI accelerator

Key Market Players

Orange S.A

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.)

AT&T, Inc

Vodafone Group Plc

MediaTek, Inc

Sequans Communications S.A

China Mobile Limited

Telstra Corporation Limited

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (Semtech Corporation)

Ericsson

