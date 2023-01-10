U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

Global IPv6 Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include Qualcomm Technologies, ZTE, Cisco and D-Link

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo

Global IPv6 Market

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IPv6 Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IPv6 market was valued at US$1.259 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.79% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$8.24 billion in 2027.

IPv6 is the next generation of Internet Protocol, which can identify devices connected across the network to allow them to be located. Irrespective of the type, every device, which is connected to the internet, has its own IP address through which it is identified, and communication over the internet works. The earlier version, IPv4, which has been in use for a very long time, leverages a 32-bit addressing scheme that successfully supports 4.3 billion devices connected and communicating over the internet.

However, this no longer seems enough as the continuously increasing penetration of the internet across all key regions and robust sales of personal computers and mobile devices have been increasing the demand for more addresses. The rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) has further increased the need to adopt approaches that can aid in dealing with the IP address crunch.

Since this situation had been foreseen by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) around two decades back, in 1998, marked the creation of IPv6. This latest version of Internet Protocol uses a 128-bit addressing scheme, as opposed to the 32-bit addressing scheme used by IPv4 and can support nearly 3.403E+38 (around 340 trillion) devices.

Not just this, this next-generation internet protocol has the capability to increase packet handling efficiency, enhance performance, and significantly improve security. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can quickly scale down their routing tables' size while making them more hierarchical.

However, the adoption of IPv6 has been restricted to some extent owing to Network Address Translation (NAT). NAT allows an enterprise machine with a private IP address to communicate with machines with public IP addresses located outside their private network by converting the private IP address of such machines to a public IP address.

Without NAT, enterprises, which have thousands of devices or systems connected to the internet, would witness the need for a considerable number of public IPv4 addresses if they wish to communicate with machines in the outside world. Since public IPv4 addresses are limited, the NAT machine acts as a link between thousands of private address computers or machines to machines on the public network.

When a privately addressed machine attempts to communicate with a machine on the public network, packets first reach the NAT machine, where the source and destination address of the packet is stored. Then the NAT machine converts the packet's source address to the NAT device's public-facing address.

The packet is then sent to its destination. NAT has been delaying the exhaustion of IPv4 addresses, thus affecting this market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the market growth is robust, which is evident from the compound annual growth rate of 32.40%, which is expected till the end of our projected period.

One of the major drivers for this market is rapid growth in the number of devices connected to the internet across the globe.

Competitive Insights

Prominent key market players in the global IPv6 market include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Cisco, D-Link Corporation, Belkin International, Inc., and NETGEAR, among others. These companies hold a noteworthy share in the market on account of their good brand image and product offerings. Major players in the portfolio management system market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last two years.

COVID-19 impact

The increase in IPv6 utilisation as a result of the COVID-19 problem is unquestionably beneficial to the Internet industry as a whole. Additionally, as data centres and head offices become less accessible and remote working becomes a more permanent feature, we're seeing a big shift toward investment in cloud networking technology and cloud-native applications. Cloud technology's scalability, flexibility, and agility provide much-needed benefits for the Enterprise in these trying times. The transition to a remote workforce, on the other hand, has resulted in rising network demand around the world.

Key development:

  • Pv6 is becoming increasingly popular around the world. The IPv6 development scenario in France was profiled by Jean-Charles Bisecco, an IPv6 Task Force expert with the French regulator ARCEP. IPv6 adoption, according to Bisecco, is influenced by a number of factors, including legislation, network status, and service development. IPv6 adoption is currently increasing in France. By 2024, it is expected that more than two-thirds of terminals will use IPv6, and more than 90% of operator fixed networks will utilise IPv6 as a result of policies and regulations.

  • According to EANTC, a international testing centre, SRv6 has a bright future. Rossenhovel now feels that SRv6 is "ready for prime time" after the organisation completed a multi-vendor SRv6 joint test, which completely proves the operability of SRv6 in large-scale networking.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

120

Forecast Period

2020 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020

$1.26 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$8.24 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

30.7%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rh8on3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


