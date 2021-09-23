Global IQX Selected as Finalist for Best Service Provider - Insurtech in the Insurance Business Canada Awards 2021

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Global IQX has been selected as a Finalist for Best Service Provider - Insurtech in the sixth annual Insurance Business Canada Awards, the leading independent awards event for the insurance profession in Canada.

Presented by Insurance Business, the Insurance Business Canada Awards recognizes insurance professionals and organizations for their outstanding achievements, best practices and leadership in the insurance profession over the past 12 months.

"We are honored to have been selected as a top insurtech provider in Canada," said Mike de Waal, president and founder of Global IQX. "The digital transformation in employee benefits over the past few years has been remarkable. Global IQX has been at the forefront of that change with our investments in underwriting automation, artificial intelligence, APIs, and cloud computing."

Global IQX has seen a marked increase in new insurance carrier clients over the past year. The company attributes its success to the its specialization in employee benefits and championing of "sustainable digital transformation."

"Customer success is always our first priority," says de Waal. "Our automated employee benefits platform is fully modular, enabling carriers to implement only the components they need at a time. We always try to embrace and extend existing technology investments using integrations. Ultimately, we want our clients to grow with us for the long haul."

Winners of the Insurance Business Canada Awards 2021 will be selected by an independent judging panel of industry experts and then revealed at the celebratory virtual awards show, November 17-18, 2021. The virtual show will also feature live panel discussions with the finalists.

For the full list of finalists or more event information, visit www.ibawards.ca.

About Global IQX:

Global IQX is a dominant provider of AI-driven employee benefits sales and underwriting solutions, helping insurers write more business in less time. Global IQX offers a suite of business-configurable modules and microservices that digitize, streamline, and automate new-business and renewal processes for group and voluntary benefits. The IQX Sales & Underwriting Workbench streamlines quoting for all benefits products sold in North America and experience rate groups of 100,000+ lives with hundreds of divisions and classes. Global IQX serves some of the world's largest insurance companies.

About Insurance Business:

Insurance Business is the leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business also offers a series of industry reports that recognize the achievements of key individuals and businesses as well as providing the latest in business best practice in a continually evolving industry. Part of the global Insurance Business suite of publications, IB reaches a wide readership in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, USA, Canada and UK.

