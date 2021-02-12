Global IR Emitters and Receivers Industry
Global IR Emitters and Receivers Market to Reach $1. 7 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IR Emitters and Receivers estimated at US$946. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
New York, Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global IR Emitters and Receivers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sensing segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $256.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The IR Emitters and Receivers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$256.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$347.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 7.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
Test & Measurement Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
In the global Test & Measurement segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$93.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$171.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 141-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
DRS Technologies, Inc.
Excelitas Technologies Corporation
FLIR Systems, Inc.
Hamamatsu Photonics KK
Honeywell Process Solutions
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
Sofradir Group
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IR Emitter and Receiver Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IR Emitters and Receivers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Security (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Security (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Sensing (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Sensing (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Test & Measurement (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Test & Measurement (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IR Emitter and Receiver Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 9: United States IR Emitters and Receivers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 10: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 11: Canadian IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 12: Canadian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 13: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IR
Emitters and Receivers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 15: Chinese Demand for IR Emitters and Receivers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Chinese IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IR Emitter and Receiver Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: European IR Emitters and Receivers Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: European IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: European IR Emitters and Receivers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 20: European IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 21: IR Emitters and Receivers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 22: French IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 23: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 24: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 25: Italian Demand for IR Emitters and Receivers in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Italian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 27: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IR
Emitters and Receivers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 29: Spanish IR Emitters and Receivers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: Spanish IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 31: Russian IR Emitters and Receivers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 33: Rest of Europe IR Emitters and Receivers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 34: Rest of Europe IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 35: Asia-Pacific IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 36: Asia-Pacific IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: IR Emitters and Receivers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Asia-Pacific IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 39: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 41: Indian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Indian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 43: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 45: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for IR Emitters and Receivers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 46: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 47: Latin American IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 48: Latin American IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 49: Latin American Demand for IR Emitters and Receivers
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Latin American IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 51: Argentinean IR Emitters and Receivers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 52: Argentinean IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 53: IR Emitters and Receivers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 54: Brazilian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
MEXICO
Table 55: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 57: Rest of Latin America IR Emitters and Receivers
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 58: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 59: The Middle East IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 60: The Middle East IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 and 2027
Table 61: The Middle East IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 62: The Middle East IR Emitters and Receivers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 63: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IR
Emitters and Receivers in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 64: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 65: Israeli IR Emitters and Receivers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 66: Israeli IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 67: Saudi Arabian Demand for IR Emitters and Receivers in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Saudi Arabian IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 69: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 71: IR Emitters and Receivers Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 73: African IR Emitters and Receivers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: IR Emitters and Receivers Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 37
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957179/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001