Global Iris Biometrics Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026



Iris recognition represents a biometric identification technique that scans both or one iris of a person`s eye and uses pattern recognition approach for high-resolution and distortion-free images of the iris. Based on unique traits of the iris, the technology presents a highly secure method of identification and authentication. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing adoption of advanced security systems across government organizations and industries for authentication and identification purposes. Increasing need for authentication and rising support from governments are the key factors supporting growth. Further, the growing need for surveillance in public areas, criminal identification and e-passport are also aiding market growth. Rising application of biometric recognition in e-commerce, and implementation of hosted security system on the cloud, are anticipated to augment interest in authentication and security. Sustained high growth in eGovernment services and subsequently growing adoption effective biometric technologies for government ID programs would help sustain the momentum for iris biometrics market.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iris Biometrics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.7% share of the global Iris Biometrics market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $676.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $752.1 Million by 2026



The Iris Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$676.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$752.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$859 Million by the end of the analysis period. Rising preference for biometric technologies in airport security and immigration control applications will especially drive demand for iris biometrics in developing regions. Countries such as India have already embarked on mass identity campaigning which includes Unique Identification (UIDAI) project, the largest biometric project of its kind in the world to capture demographic and biometric data of residents. Rapid expansion in construction in commercial, public and residential domains in the region is likely to create new opportunities for biometrics based access control systems. North American iris biometrics market benefits from the presence of leading players and increasing R&D investment to develop advanced technology. The region is witnessing increasing adoption of high-security platforms due to rising cases of cybercrimes, cross-border illegal activities and terrorist attacks.

Aditech Ltd.

Anviz Global, Inc.

Aware, Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

EyeLock Corp.

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IrisGuard, Inc.

IriTech, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Princeton Identity, Inc.

SRI International, Inc.

Thales Group







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biometrics Market

Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in

Biometrics Field

Contactless Biometric Technologies Poised to Make Gains Amidst

COVID-19 Outbreak

Iris-based Identity Authentication Systems Witness Growth

during Pandemic

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Physiological and Behavioral Characteristics

Verification and Identification

Biometrics Technology: Using Biological Traits for

Identification & Verification

Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by Technology:

(in %): 2020E

Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use

(in %): 2020E

Iris Biometrics Technology: A Prelude

How It Works?

Iris Biometrics Market: Uniqueness of Human Iris Enables Use as

Identification Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Iris Scanners Hold Major Share of the Market

Contactless Identification Presents Iris Biometrics as Ideal

Technology for Healthcare Sector

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Iris

Biometrics

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Iris Biometrics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity

Verification in Various Industries

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for

Biometric Systems

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration

Control

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric

Systems

Penetration of Iris Technology in Consumer Electronics

Continues to Grow

Rising Adoption of Biometrics in Mobile Devices Augur Well for

Iris Recognition Market: Percentage of Devices Sold with

Biometric Technologies for 2016-2020

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security

Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI

Industry

Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services Market

Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector

Rise in Internet and Mobile Banking: A Business Case for Iris

Recognition Market

Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for Iris

Biometrics: Global Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Demand for Iris Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement

Agencies

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Automobile Industry: A New Growth Avenue

Iris Biometrics Poised for a Larger Role in Airport Sector

Aviation Industry Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY % Change

in RPKs and ASKs by Region for June 2020

Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Iris Biometrics

Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business

Case for Iris Biometrics

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient

Identification Issues

Physical Access Control Implementations: A Notable Application

of Iris Biometric Technology

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market

Opportunity

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to

Grow in Prominence

Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications

E-Commerce Sector Presents Significant Opportunity for Iris

Recognition Technology

Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Key Issues Facing the Iris Biometrics Market



UNITED STATES

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Banks Favor Use of Iris Biometrics to Prevent Fraud & Data Theft

US Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use (In %): 2020E

Growing Security Concerns Ups Demand for Biometric Systems

Iris Biometrics to Expedite Screening Process

Iris Biometrics for Criminal Profiling

Hospitals Turn to Iris Biometrics for Right Patient

Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Coronavirus Crisis Augments Use of Iris Recognition Technology

Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 63: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Growing Popularity of Biometrics in Banking Operations

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 81: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Iris Biometrics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

India

COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts India to Consider Iris Scans and

Facial Recognition to Authenticate AePS Users

UIDAI: A Major Biometrics Project in India

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Iris Biometrics Market in Middle East

Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Hardware and Software for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops,

Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2021 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Iris Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2021 & 2027



