Global Iron & Steel Producers, Distributors, Technical Providers Directory 2021

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Iron & Steel Directory 2021" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Iron & Steel Directory 2021 is an indispensable global directory - an instant authoritative source for producers, distributors, technical providers and end users within the iron and steel industry. The directory provides extensive details of the producers, both large and small operating in this important sector.

The directory is the leading source for data on steel producers and iron ore miners. The directory details capacities, production volumes, product and plant details and key contact information. It is the most comprehensive buyers' guide available in the industry.

As you will be aware the past few years has seen unprecedented change in the global iron & steel industry. Company mergers, acquisitions, new start- ups, plant openings and closures and technological advances occur on a daily basis. With world steel producers continuously revamping and expanding capacity, it's vital to be able to track these companies and access key plant and product information.

Whatever your position in the iron and steel supply chain, you should have your own copy.

The fully cross-referenced buyers guide allows you to search for a particular product by country. The index section lists key personnel in A-z order so you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere in the world. In addition to this, the abbreviation section is a handy source for terminology used throughout this directory and is particularly useful for those new to the industry.

Don't waste any more of your valuable time searching the Internet or using an address book that's out of date. Purchase this directory today and save yourself both time and money. The easy way to save time and make profitable new contacts in the ever-changing iron and steel industry.

The directory allows you to search based on any combinations of criteria. You can refine your search using different friends according to your particular needs - whether its location, company, plant, or product information or number of employees. Search results can be saved to other applications.

If you do business within any part of the iron and steel trade around the world, then this directory is a must-have for you. Where else will you find such a broad depth of both key contact and production information for the industry in one handy reference source?

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s4t0pt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iron--steel-producers-distributors-technical-providers-directory-2021-301376598.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

