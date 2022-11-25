Global Iron Supplements Market Report 2022 to 2030 - Players Include Cipla Medpro, FoodState, Glanbia and Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iron Supplements Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 To 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report offers strategic insights into the trends in the global iron supplements market along with the market size and forecast for the duration 2020 to 2030. The said research study incorporates in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on form, application and geographical distribution.



The global iron supplements market is becoming increasingly competitive with growing number of mergers and collaborations between market players to reach full capabilities and gain international footprint. Rapid growth of this market has also resulted in creating further skilled job opportunities in major hubs spread across Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe.



Based on product form, the global iron supplements market is categorized into tablet, liquid, capsules, syrup, and others (gel caps and soft gels). On the basis of application, this segment is further categorized into additional supplements, sports nutrition, and medicinal supplements.



Along with the quantitative information sets, this report also provides qualitative information such as market dynamics and executive summary for the global iron supplements market. Tools such as competition assessment and attractive investment proposition are also included in the report to provide the readers with competitive mapping assistance. This study concludes with company profiles section. This section includes major information about the key companies engaged in manufacturing of acoustic insulation.

The major companies profiled in this report include Cipla Medpro, FoodState, Inc., Glanbia PLC, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Mission Pharmacal Company, Mylan N.V., NOW Foods, Rexall Sundown, Inc., Sanofi Aventis, Solgar Inc., and Strides Shasun Limited.



North America accounted for 34.72% share of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth has been attributed primarily to the rising prevalence of iron deficiency and favorable government policies. Moreover, the presence of large multinationals is making iron supplements products more accessible to the consumers. The U.S. is the largest market and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Story continues

Europe has shift towards healthy lifestyle, growing healthcare costs, and rising aging population are some of the factors driving the growth of iron supplements market in Europe. Rest of Europe offers untapped market potential over the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounted for 29.80% share of the market and is projected to witness fastest growth. Rise in disposable income coupled with increase in consumer awareness and extensive product availability are the major factors driving the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Iron Supplements market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Iron Supplements market?

Which is the largest regional market for Iron Supplements market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Iron Supplements market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Iron Supplements market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Iron Supplements Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Iron Supplements Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.6.1. Supplier Power

3.6.2. Buyer Power

3.6.3. Threat Of Substitutes

3.6.4. Threat Of New Entrants

3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.7.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2. Economic Landscape

3.7.3. Technology Landscape

3.7.4. Legal Landscape

3.7.5. Social Landscape



4. Iron Supplements Market: By Product, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Tablet

4.3.2. Liquid

4.3.3. Capsules

4.3.4. Syrup

4.3.5. Others (Gel caps and soft gels)



5. Iron Supplements Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Additional Supplements

5.3.2. Sports Nutrition

5.3.3. Medicinal Supplements

6. North America Iron Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Iron Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Iron Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Iron Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Iron Supplements Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profile

11.1. Cipla Medpro

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Portfolio

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. FoodState, Inc

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Portfolio

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Glanbia PLC

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Portfolio

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Portfolio

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Portfolio

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Mission Pharmacal Company

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Portfolio

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Mylan N.V.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Portfolio

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. NOW Foods

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Portfolio

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Rexall Sundown, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Portfolio

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Sanofi Aventis

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Portfolio

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.11. Solgar Inc.

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Performance

11.11.3. Product Portfolio

11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.12. Strides Shasun Limited

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Performance

11.12.3. Product Portfolio

11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xit89e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



