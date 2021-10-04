Global Irrigation Machinery Market Outlook, 2026 - Leading Players are Orbia, Jain Irrigation Systems, The Toro Company, Vamont Industries, and Rain Bird Corporation

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Irrigation Machinery Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global irrigation machinery market was valued at USD 3,903.9 million in 2020, and it is anticipated to reach USD 6,603.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt on various businesses including the global irrigation systems market. The impact of COVID-19 can be largely characterized by an unprecedented disruption in the supply side. Furthermore, transport restrictions also impeded the access to inputs needed by businesses in the agriculture sector. Manufacturing industries were closed due to restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19, which in turn, affected the availability of agricultural inputs and operations of hiring agricultural machinery service providers

Sprinkler irrigation machinery is the largest segment in the global irrigation machinery market. Several leading market players are investing in R&D work to develop innovative products and maintain a strong market foothold. The growing usage of efficient irrigation systems for their better yield output and other associated benefits is coupled with the continuous introduction of advanced models by key market players to make it the largest segment of the market studied.

North America is considered as the fastest growing market because the companies located in the region have been launching new products in the market studied, thereby, dominating the market with faster innovations and product launches. Government policies are also supplementing growth of the market by providing various subsidies to the farmers.

The factors, such as government subsidies and polices, technological innovations, and an increasing concern over water scarcity are driving the growth of the market. Also, the market for irrigation machinery is anticipated to grow with increased scarcity of natural irrigation systems and enhanced demand for crop productivity.

Key Trends

Subsidies from Government and Support from Financial Institutions

North America Dominates the Market

Competitive Landscape

The global irrigation machinery market is consolidated, with major players occupying only major share of the market studied and other accounting for less share. The major players in the market are Orbia (Netafim Limited), Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, The Toro Company, Vamont Industries and Rain Bird Corporation. These major players are investing in new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions for business expansions.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation

5.1.1.1 Pumping Unit

5.1.1.2 Tubing

5.1.1.3 Couplers

5.1.1.4 Spray/Sprinklers Heads

5.1.1.5 Fittings and Accessories

5.1.1.6 Sensors

5.1.1.7 Controllers

5.1.1.8 Injectors

5.1.1.9 Flow Meters

5.1.2 Drip Irrigation

5.1.2.1 Valves

5.1.2.2 Backflow Preventers

5.1.2.3 Pressure Regulators

5.1.2.4 Filters

5.1.2.5 Emitters

5.1.2.6 Tubing

5.1.2.7 Other Drip Irrigation

5.1.3 Pivot Irrigation

5.1.4 Other Irrigation Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Grains and Cereals

5.2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 The Netherlands

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Saudi Arabia

5.3.3.5 Cambodia

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Peru

5.3.4.4 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation

6.3.2 Orbia( Netafim Limited)

6.3.3 EPC Industries Limited

6.3.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

6.3.5 T-l Irrigation Co.

6.3.6 The Toro Company

6.3.7 Valmont Industries

6.3.8 Deere & Company

6.3.9 Lindsay Corporation

6.3.10 Rain Bird Corporation

6.3.11 Rivulus Irrigation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 AN ASSESSMENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fta36n

