Global isotonic drinks market to reach $7.78 billion by 2028: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rise in government investments in sports events, surge in number of gyms and health clubs, and increase in demand for instant energy-boosting products drive the growth of the global isotonic drinks market. North America held the highest market share in 2020, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2028. Production activities of isotonic drinks halted completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries.

Portland, OR, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global isotonic drinks market generated $1.87 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.78 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in government investments in sports events, surge in number of gyms and health clubs, and increase in demand for instant energy-boosting products drive the growth of the global isotonic drinks market. However, threat of counterfeit products and stringent government rules and regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in number of athletes in developing countries and surge in awareness regarding health wellness products present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (241 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5488

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • Production activities of isotonic drinks halted completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented in various countries. Moreover, disruptions in the supply chain presented challenges in production.

  • Owing to lockdown restrictions, there were restrictions on outdoor sports such as football, cricket, volleyball, baseball, and others. Moreover, many major sports events were either canceled or postponed. This reduced the demand for isotonic drinks.

  • Distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets were closed during the lockdown. Consumers preferred online channels to purchase isotonic drinks as they opted for various exercises and physical activities at home.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global isotonic drinks market based on form, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

Based on form, the liquid segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around three-fourths of the total share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the powder segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Isotonic Drinks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5488?reqfor=covid

Based on distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global isotonic drinks market, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the online sales channel segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status by 2028. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/isotonic-drinks-market/purchase-options

Leading players of the global isotonic drinks market analyzed in the research include Lucozade Ribena Suntory, The Coca-Cola Company, Luxottica, Hercules Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Musclematic, PepsiCo, Oshee, BA Sports Nutrition, LLC, Bigflex Lifescience, Decathlon SA, and NDurance (Pvt) Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com


