Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $4.27 Billion by 2028 at a 2.7% CAGR

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global IV tubing sets and accessories market attained a value of USD 3651.7 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for efficient medical treatments, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2023 and 2028, to reach a value of USD 4276.72 million by 2028.



The growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, which often require long-term and continuous treatments. Another key factor propelling the growth of the IV tubing sets and accessories market is the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed worldwide.

With the advancements in surgical techniques and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the need for high-quality and reliable IV tubing sets and accessories has become more significant, ensuring the safe and efficient administration of medications and fluids during surgeries.



Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the rising incidence of age-related diseases have contributed to the growth of the IV tubing sets and accessories market. As the elderly population is more susceptible to chronic illnesses and often requires long-term care and treatment, the need for efficient and reliable IV therapy solutions has become crucial in managing their health conditions.

Technological advancements in the field of IV therapy have also played a significant role in the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market. The development of innovative and user-friendly products, such as needleless connectors, anti-microbial IV tubing sets, and closed-system infusion sets, has not only improved patient safety but also enhanced the overall efficiency of IV therapy administration. Such advantages are positively impacting the growth of the IV tubing sets and accessories market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of product, age group, application, method, fluid type, end use sectors, and region.



Market Segregation by Product:

Primary IV

Secondary IV

Filtered IV Tubing Sets

IV Cannula

Other IV Tubing Accessories

Market Division by Age Group:

Neonatal

Paediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Market Segmentation by Application:

Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Insertion

Central Venous Catheter Placement

PICC Line Insertion

Others

Market Bifurcation by Delivery Method:

Gravity

Pump

Market Categorisation by Fluid Type:

Lipids

Clear

Market Classification by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Long Term Care Centres

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3745.1 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4276.72 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



9 North America IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



10 Europe IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



12 Latin America IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Zyno Solutions, LLC

Vygon SA

ICU Medical, Inc.

Smiths Group Plc

