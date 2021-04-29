Global IVD Procedure Volumes Report 2020-2025: The Gold Standard for Sizing the Market Opportunity for New Entrants with Diagnostic Products
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2020-2025: Immunoassays, POC, Chemistry, Molecular, Microbiology and Other Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global volume of IVD procedures is forecast to increase 7.9% annually to 111.3 billion in 2025.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The same timeframe will see worldwide sales of IVD products expanding 5.4% per year to $95 billion. Blood glucose monitoring activities will account for approximately 76% of testing volume and about $20 billion of product sales. Excluding blood glucose tests, global IVD procedural volume is forecast to rise 4.0% annually to 28.8 billion in 2025, with product sales increasing 5.3% annually to almost $76.5 billion.
The IVD landscape in 2020 has shifted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is impacting the world economy and creating uncertainty in the stock market and affecting supply chains all over the world.
IVD Test Procedure Volumes estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:
Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume
Point-of-Care Market and Test Volume
Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume
Molecular Market and Test Volume
Hematology Market and Test Volume
Coagulation Market and Test Volume
Microbiology Market and Test Volume
COVID-19 Market and Test Volume
Blood Screening Market and Test Volume
Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume
Immunoassay Market and Test Volume
IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets
IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 includes profiles of the top twelve IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.
The companies covered are the following:
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
bioMerieux Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Hologic, Inc.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
QIAGEN N.V.
Roche
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast
Scope & Methodology
Chapter Two: Introduction
Industry Trends
COVID 19
Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends
Overview
Global Macroeconomic Environment
Global Economic Outlook
Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
Demographic Trends
Total Population
Age Distribution
Global Healthcare Trends
Health Expenditures
Hospitals
Physicians
Clinical Laboratories
Patient Activity
Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments
IVD Testing Trends
Segment Growth Projections
POC Testing
Clinical Chemistry
Immunoassays
Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)
Molecular Assays
Hematology
Coagulation
Conventional Microbiology
Mass Spectrometry (Micro)
Blood Grouping/Matching
Histology/Cytology
COVID 19
Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets
General
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Central & South America
Brazil
Other Central & South America
Western Europe
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
United Kingdom
Other Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Other Eastern Europe
Asia/Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Other Asia/Pacific
Middle East
Turkey
Other Middle East
Africa
Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type
POC Self Tests
Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities
Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
Fertility Testing
Coagulation Testing
Fecal Occult Blood Testing
Drugs of Abuse Testing
H. Pylori Testing
HIV Testing
Cholesterol Testing
POC Urinalysis Testing
Other POC Self-Testing
POC Self-Testing Product Sales
Pricing Trends
COVID 19
POC Professional Testing
POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures
POC Professional Critical Care Testing
POC Fertility Testing
POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing
POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing
POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing
POC Professional Coagulation Testing
POC Professional HbA1C Testing
POC Professional Hematology Testing
POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening
POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing
POC Professional Urinalysis Testing
Other POC Professional Testing
POC IVD Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
Types of Tests
General Chemistry
Blood Gases & Electrolytes
Urinalysis
Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures
Technologies
Labeling Techniques
Enzyme Immunoassays
Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)
Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)
Testing Procedures & Product Sales
Cardiac Markers
Tumor Markers
Autoimmune Conditions
Allergy Conditions
Thyroid Conditions
Proteins
Anemia
Fertility Testing
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
Vitamin D
Diabetes/HbA1c
Drugs of Abuse
Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Instruments
Pricing Trends
Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures
Types of Test
Testing Technologies
Infectious Diseases
Blood Screening
Cancer
Transplant Matching
Thrombophilia SNPs
Inherited Diseases
Pharmacodiagnostic Tests
Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products
Pricing Trends
COVID 19
Chapter Ten: Hematology Procedures
Types of Tests
Global Sales of Hematology Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures
Types of Tests
Global Sales of Coagulation Products
Pricing Trends
Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures
Types of Tests
ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents
Manual Panels & Reagents
Blood Culture
Chromogenic Media
Rapid Microbiological Tests
Mass Spectrometry
Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products
ID/AST Panels & Reagents
Blood Culture
Chromogenic Media
Rapid Microbiological Tests
Mass Spectrometry
Pricing Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
Types of Tests
Blood Grouping/Matching Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
Types of Tests
Pap Tests
In Situ Hybridization Tests
Immunohistochemistry Tests
Traditional Non-Pap Stains
HPV
Circulating Tumor Cells
Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales
Pricing Trends
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axbcak
