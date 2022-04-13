U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

Global IVD Trends and Market Analysis Report 2022: Demand for Testing and Movement of Current and New Technologies has Continued to Demonstrate Gains

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Trends and Market Update, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q1 2022.

  • What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in 2022?

  • What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2022?

  • How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in 2022?

  • What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in 2022?

The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market.

New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine and mass spectrometry.

Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a core part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.

The analyst continues to be diligent in outlining the IVD market and its rapidly changing landscape. The analyst has been and continues to be superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its authors and commitment by the company to present the most accurate data available.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: Worldwide IVD Market - March 2022 Update

  • IVD Market Demand and Growth

  • COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

  • Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter Two: Product Trends and New Developments

  • Selected New - Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends

  • Clinical Chemistry

  • Flow Cytometry

  • Immunoassay

  • Mass Spectrometry

  • Molecular

  • Personalized Medicine

  • POC

  • Sequencing

  • COVID-19 Developments - Q1 2021 Through Q4 2021

  • Antigen

  • Molecular

Chapter Three: Top IVD Market Participant Results

  • Selected Competitive Leader Updates

  • 2021 M&A Activity

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • BinaxNOW/ID NOW) Full Year 2020 and 2021

  • Becton Dickinson and Co

  • bioMerieux SA

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Hologic, Inc.

  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

  • PerkinElmer, Inc.

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Roche Diagnostic

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter Four: New Opportunities

  • Artificial Intelligence in the Lab

  • Multiplex and Syndromic Testing

  • Advancing Lateral Flow Technologies

  • Personalized Medicine

  • Point-of-Care

  • Mass Spectrometry-based COVID-19 Testing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whhrro

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


