Global IVD Trends and Market Analysis Report 2022: Demand for Testing and Movement of Current and New Technologies has Continued to Demonstrate Gains

Dublin, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Trends and Market Update, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an update of the market for in vitro diagnostics products from analysts to reflect the latest information as of Q1 2022.

What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in 2022?

What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2022?

How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in 2022?

What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in 2022?

The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market.

New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine and mass spectrometry.

Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a core part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter One: Worldwide IVD Market - March 2022 Update

IVD Market Demand and Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter Two: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New - Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends

Clinical Chemistry

Flow Cytometry

Immunoassay

Mass Spectrometry

Molecular

Personalized Medicine

POC

Sequencing

COVID-19 Developments - Q1 2021 Through Q4 2021

Antigen

Molecular

Chapter Three: Top IVD Market Participant Results

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

2021 M&A Activity

Abbott Laboratories

BinaxNOW/ID NOW) Full Year 2020 and 2021

Becton Dickinson and Co

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter Four: New Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence in the Lab

Multiplex and Syndromic Testing

Advancing Lateral Flow Technologies

Personalized Medicine

Point-of-Care

Mass Spectrometry-based COVID-19 Testing

