Global IVD Trends and Market Analysis Report 2022: Opportunities with Ai in the Lab, Multiplex and Syndromic Testing, Advancing Lateral Flow Technologies, Mass Spectrometry-based COVID-19 Testing
What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market in 2022?
What Major Trends are Affecting the Market in 2022?
How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market in 2022?
What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market in 2022?
The demand for testing and movement of current and new technologies has continued to demonstrate gains in most areas of the IVD market.
New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly evolving market picture. There are some growing segments in the market that have attracted industry attention. Among these are next-generation sequencing (NGS), personalized medicine and mass spectrometry.
Immunochemistry, point-of-care (POC) testing, and molecular diagnostics are also segments of great market interest, anticipated to be a core part of the future of IVD. The IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Worldwide IVD Market - March 2022 Update
IVD Market Demand and Growth
COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets
Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
Chapter Two: Product Trends and New Developments
Selected New - Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends
Clinical Chemistry
Flow Cytometry
Immunoassay
Mass Spectrometry
Molecular
Personalized Medicine
POC
Sequencing
COVID-19 Developments - Q1 2021 Through Q4 2021
Antigen
Molecular
Chapter Three: Top IVD Market Participant Results
Selected Competitive Leader Updates
2021 M&A Activity
Abbott Laboratories
BinaxNOW/ID NOW) Full Year 2020 and 2021
Becton Dickinson and Co
bioMerieux SA
Danaher Corporation
Hologic, Inc.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Quidel Corporation
Roche Diagnostic
Siemens Healthineers
Sysmex Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter Four: New Opportunities
Artificial Intelligence in the Lab
Multiplex and Syndromic Testing
Advancing Lateral Flow Technologies
Personalized Medicine
Point-of-Care
Mass Spectrometry-based COVID-19 Testing
