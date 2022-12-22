Global Joint Reconstruction Devices Market is likely to propel to US$ 41.5 Bn by 2032 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period of 2022-32 | Analysis by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is anticipated to lead the global joint reconstruction devices market during the forecast period. Within North America, the U.S market is likely to garner US$ 15 Billion while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032

The global joint reconstruction devices market is worth US$ 26 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 41.5 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2032.



Joint reconstruction comes across as a remarkable part of global orthopedic devices vertical. The conditions adversely affecting joints are inclusive of all kinds of arthritis, bone degenerative diseases, osteoporosis, and the other injuries. It needs to be noted that these ailments no longer pertain to aging population. Sedentary lifestyles are responsible for these ailments.

Joint reconstruction encloses a broad spectrum of treatments like physiotherapy, surgeries, and pain management. The very first type of therapy preferred is that of ‘physiotherapy’. Though it caters to primary care, surgical procedures do prove to be permanent course of cure. Minimally invasive surgeries are preferred as they provide benefits like convenience factor for surgeons and patients alike, lesser timespan of hospital stay, and shorter ‘turnaround’ time. Artificial implants dominate the joint reconstruction devices market as they offer simple installation. Arthroscopes enable outpatient surgeries as well. Advanced tools include image magnifiers and pre-operative planning.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Joint Reconstruction Devices Market’ through its dedicated team of analysts and consultants. The bottom-up approach is bound to go a long way regarding the rapport with clientele. Also, micros and macros have been efficiently worked upon.

Key Takeaways from Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

North America holds more than 30% of the market share. This could be credited to the US housing a huge number of industry players.

Europe stands second on the similar grounds and the status quo is expected to remain unchanged even going forward.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the joint reconstruction devices market. This could be attributed to FDI being approved by the governments of India and China. Japan is another country leading from the front.

With increase in the number of distribution partners, Mexico and Brazil are expected to dominate joint reconstruction devices market for LATAM.

Competitive Devices

Smith + Nephew, in February 2022, did announce launching next generation handheld robotics platform called ‘CORI Surgical System’ at the commercial scale. It stands out from its counterparts with respect to compactness. Minimal set-up time along with portability implies that it could be moved from one theater to the other for optimizing patients’ flow via surgical units.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., in December 2020, did announce that it had completed acquisition of A&E Medical Corporation and its entire portfolio comprising sternal closure devices. They included cable systems, sternal sutures, and rigid fixation.

DePuy Synthes, in March 2022, did acquire CUPTIMIZE Hip-Spine Analysis – a tool floated with the objective of better understanding and addressing effect of abnormal motion between pelvis and spine in certain patients who need THA (total hip arthroplasty). It improvises on surgical planning capabilities related to VELYS Hip Navigation (a solution from DePuy Synthes’ VELYS Digital Surgery platform for connected technologies).

LimaCorporate, in October 2022, did receive approval from the US FDA for a new-fangled shoulder platform emphasized on glenoid baseplate. Humeral stem is 3D-printed in its entirety. This dental implant system, using patented TT (Trabecular Titanium) technology, does aim to obtain robust primary fixation with successful growth of secondary bone.

Smith + nephew PLC, in September 2022, did launch OR3O dual mobility system for usage in revision and primary arthroplasty in Japan.





“With success with respect to rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, the global joint reconstruction devices market is bound to grow inadvertently in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

How does the Report reconstruct itself?

The research study is based on technology (joint reconstruction devices for joint replacement, joint reconstruction devices for osteotomy, joint reconstruction devices for arthroscopy, joint reconstruction devices for resurfacing, joint reconstruction devices for arthrodesis, and joint reconstruction devices for other technologies), and by type (knee joint reconstruction devices, hip joint reconstruction devices, shoulder joint reconstruction devices, ankle joint reconstruction devices, and other joint reconstruction devices).

With growing occurrences of orthopedic diseases coupled with increasing geriatric population, the global joint reconstruction devices market is expected to witness a noteworthy CAGR in the near future.

Key Segments Covered In The Joint Reconstruction Devices Industry Survey

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Technology:

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Joint Replacement

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Osteotomy

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Arthroscopy

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Resurfacing

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Arthrodesis

Joint Reconstruction Devices for Other Technologies

Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Type:

Knee Joint Reconstruction Devices

Hip Joint Reconstruction Devices

Shoulder Joint Reconstruction Devices

Ankle Joint Reconstruction Devices

Other Joint Reconstruction Devices





Joint Reconstruction Devices Market by Region:

North America Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Latin America Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Europe Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Asia Pacific Joint Reconstruction Devices Market

Middle East & Africa Joint Reconstruction Devices Market





Table of Content

Executive Summary





1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

Market Overview





2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

Market Risks and Trends Assessment





3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

