U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    +23.75 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,335.00
    +206.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,241.00
    +77.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.70
    +17.80 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.94
    -0.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.10
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.68
    -4.68 (-19.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3710
    +0.0091 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9890
    +0.2110 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,566.41
    +1,536.87 (+3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,090.34
    +49.86 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.46
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 320,000 individuals likely filed new jobless claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Global Joint Venture Partnering Deals Report/Directory 2021: Trends, Players and Financials 2014-2021

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the joint venture deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.

This report provides details of the latest joint venture agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostic sectors. Fully up to date, the report provides details of joint venture agreements from 2014.

There is an increasing willingness for parties to enter joint venture deals; such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big product win, whereas traditional licensing deals forfeit upside for near term upfront, milestone and royalty payments.

Joint venture partnering allow the parties to securitize value and reduce risk, but keep a part of the potential upside should the product reach the market. Event if the licensor does not commercialize the project they can either sell those rights to the licensee partner or another partner for an amount higher than would have been achieved at an earlier stage licensing deal.

Another reason for joint venture deals is the joint origin of a project. Drug development projects often require various scientific and technological novelties that stem from different companies. If both companies contributed to the origination of the project, then both have from the beginning a stake in the project.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter joint venture deals.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals announced since 2014 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual joint venture contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Key benefits

  • In-depth understanding of joint venture partnering deal trends since 2014

  • Analysis of the structure of joint venture agreements with real life case studies

  • Comprehensive listing of all joint venture deals since 2014, together with deal terms, value and press release

  • Comprehensive access to actual joint venture contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

  • Insight into the terms included in a joint venture agreement, together with real world clause examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report Scope

Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the joint venture trends and structure of deals entered into by leading life science companies worldwide.

Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 includes:

  • Trends in joint venture dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

  • Analysis of joint venture deal structure

  • Case studies of real-life joint venture deals

  • Comprehensive listing of joint venture deals since 2014

  • Access to joint venture contract documents

  • The leading joint venture deals by value since 2014

  • Most active joint venture dealmakers since 2014

  • The leading joint venture partnering resources

In Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 available deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Therapeutic area

  • Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record and where available, contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The Global Joint Venture Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available contract documents for joint venture deals.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in joint venture partnerships
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Definition of joint venture deals
2.3. Success factors for joint venture partnerships
2.4. When joint venture partnerships can be useful
2.5. Attributes of joint venture partnerships
2.6. Aligning partners to make the joint venture work
2.7. Trends in joint venture partnerships since 2014
2.7.1. Joint venture dealmaking by year, 2014 to 2021
2.7.2. Joint venture dealmaking by stage of development 2014 to 2021
2.7.3. Joint venture dealmaking by industry sector 2014 to 2021
2.7.4. Joint venture dealmaking by therapy area, 2014 to 2021
2.7.5. Joint venture dealmaking by technology type, 2014 to 2021
2.7.6. Joint venture dealmaking by most active company, 2014 to 2021
2.8. The future of joint venture partnerships

Chapter 3 - Overview of joint venture deal structure
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Joint venture agreement structure
3.3. Example joint venture agreements
3.3.1. Case study 1: Agila Specialties - Pfenex
3.3.2. Case study 2: Dance Biopharm - Harmony Asset

Chapter 4 - Leading joint venture deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Top joint venture deals by value

Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active active joint venture dealmakers
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Top 25 most active joint venture dealmakers

Chapter 6 - Joint venture deals including contracts directory
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Joint venture deals with contracts 2014 to 2021

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxklik

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-joint-venture-partnering-deals-reportdirectory-2021-trends-players-and-financials-2014-2021-301383872.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • ‘People are upset.’ Will proposed IRA tax changes targeting the rich hurt smaller nest eggs?

    The Ways and Means Committee recently unveiled a batch of proposed tax law changes zeroing in on how the super-rich use retirement accounts

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • Cathie Wood is ready to sell Tesla shares if they hit this big level

    Wood sees no bubble for the stock market, but is ready to jump ship on Tesla if shares reach her five year target by next year.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • China tells Evergrande to avoid dollar bond defaults, Bloomberg reports

    HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Chinese regulators have asked China Evergrande Group to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, the day the troubled property developer is due to make a much-awaited interest payment on its offshore debt. In a recent meeting with Evergrande executives, regulators said the company should communicate proactively with bondholders to avoid a default but didn't give more specific guidance, it reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported separately on Thursday that Chinese authorities were asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of Evergrande, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

  • 5 Brand-Name Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if the Market Is Tumbling

    Market sell-offs are perfectly normal and an opportune time to invest in great companies at a discount.

  • 3 Relatively Safe Pharma Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    The wild swings are enough to cause many investors to look for safe havens to park their hard-earned cash. Here's why those chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): Investors looking for safety in this volatile market can't go wrong with AbbVie.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's positive note on the company's future adds to the bullishness coming back to its shares.

  • Powell: Fed is evaluating launch of digital currency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on digital currency and if NFL star Tom Brady should be taking his salary in cryptocurrency.&nbsp;

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock Next Year if It Reaches Her $3,000 Price Target

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell her flagship fund’s massive stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Iron ore: Why this left-for-dead metal could rocket, and 4 easy ways to buy it

    Big declines in iron ore prices are creating exciting opportunities for investors.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas