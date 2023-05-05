Global Jojoba Oil Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 207.5 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Jojoba Oil Market is valued at USD 125.1 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 207.5 Million by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

This results from the product's increasing use in household health and beauty formulas. Jojoba Oil is widely used as a raw material substitute for traditional goods in various end-use industries, including cosmetics, home healthcare, spa and recreation, and pharmaceutical. This is driving the market expansion.

We forecast that the cold-pressed in Jojoba Oil market sales will account for more than 66% of total sales by 2030. The expansion can be due to the significant rise in requests for chemical-free, high-quality, organically generated products from various end-use industries, including the personal care, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Due to increased customer preference for chemical-free and naturally petroleum by products, the cold-pressed Jojoba Oil market has seen an increase in demand compared to refined Jojoba Oil.

Market Dynamics

Rising Popularity of Jojoba in Industrial Sector to Support Market Expansion

Jojoba Oil is becoming increasingly common in producing numerous industrial goods, including detergents, paints, and explosives. It is typically utilized as an additive to increase lubricant viscosity. Due to its natural origin, Jojoba Oil and its derivatives are becoming increasingly well-liked as antifoaming agents in detergent and surfactant production. Jojoba Oil can also efficiently serve as a coolant in aircraft engines and stop ice from forming and settling on aircraft wings.

Rising Demand for Naturally Sourced Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Drives the Market Growth

Growing consumer demand for personal care and beauty items made with natural ingredients is a key factor fueling market revenue growth. An overactive immune system is the source of the skin condition psoriasis, which is characterized by dry, flaky skin and aggravation. Jojoba Oil cures the symptoms of sunburn, prevents skin damage from the sun, and reduces psoriasis flare-ups brought on by inflammatory processes. This effort may be aided by vitamin E and other antioxidants in the oil, which is, in turn, fueling market revenue growth. Jojoba Oil is advantageous since it relaxes and nourishes skin, reducing redness and inflammation. Due to the presence of vitamin E and B-complex vitamins, this oil is one of the best ingredients for sensitive skin, which is anticipated to fuel market revenue growth.

Story continues

Top Players in the Global Jojoba Oil Market

Purcell Jojoba (U.S.)

Inca Oil S (Texas, U.S.)

Ecooi (Mumbai, India)

ConnOils LLC (U.S.)

Jojoba Naturals (U.S.)

JD Jojoba Desert (U.S.)

Hallsta (Noida, India)

Nutrix International LLC (U.S.)

US Organic Group Corp. (U.S.)



Top Trends in the Global Jojoba Oil Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Jojoba Oil industry is the growing demand for refined oil. Refined oils typically cost less and have a longer shelf life than unrefined oils. They are also more heat-stable, which makes them the perfect ingredients to take into account for any products whose manufacturing involves a hot stage. Vitamin E and B, antioxidants, and crucial fatty acids are among the elements found in high concentrations in jojoba facial moisturizer. These components work in concert to repair damaged skin cells, delay the onset of aging, and then provide skin with hard moisture and suppleness.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Jojoba Oil industry is its increasing trend of using cold-pressed oils. The market is expanding primarily due to the high demand for cold-pressed oils from numerous uses, including animal feeds, food and drinks, and personal care. Furthermore, the industry is expanding significantly because of its excellent nutritional value and enhanced flavor. Compared to other oil extraction techniques, cold press abstraction is one of the mechanical extraction processes that use the least energy.



Top Report Findings

The Cold-Pressed category controls most of the Jojoba Oil market's revenue based on the Type. All of the nutrients and flavor of jojoba are preserved in cold-pressed, organic, and wholly natural Jojoba Oil. Since Jojoba Oil is very emollient and non-comedogenic, it is perfect for delicate skin and hair.





Based on Application, the Pharmaceutical category controls most of the Jojoba Oil market's revenue. Folklore claims that Jojoba Oil and its seeds can treat some ailments, including cancer, obesity, sore throats, superficial wounds, and problems with the skin and scalp. They can also boost the immune system and liver function and encourage hair development. Moreover, this oil has a wide range of pharmacological uses, including pro-government, analgesic, antibiotic, anti-fungal, anti-acne and generally pro, anti-inflammatory, antipyretic, and generally pro qualities, fueling this market's revenue growth.





Based on the Distributional Channel, most of the Jojoba Oil market's revenue is controlled by the B2C category. Consumers' desire for online shopping has increased with the presence of major retailers like Walmart and Amazon. Furthermore, more affordable prices than physical stores, safe payment methods, a simple return policy, discounts, all-year-round favorable terms, and home delivery are additional important factors boosting Jojoba Oil sales through online platforms and propelling the segment's revenue growth.



Recent Developments in the Global Jojoba Oil Market

May 2021 : Desert Whale Jojoba Company announced a new partnership with TCI Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese manufacturer & distributor of specialty chemicals for the {{keyword}} market.

July 2021: Dr. Bronner's, a leading organic and natural skincare brand, has announced a new collaboration with Baja Concept, a Mexican-based manufacturer of organic and sustainable ingredients.

August 2021: Jojoba Desert, a leading Israeli production company of {{keyword}}, announced opening an innovation center in the Negev desert as a substantial investment in its R&D activities. Jojoba Desert also announced a new collaboration with Givaudan Active Beauty, a global cosmetic ingredient supplier.

February 2020: The, the cork oak complex-based natural skincare business Birkenstock Natural Skin Care announced its first U.S. retail partnership with upscale retailer Nordstrom.

B2C Category in Jojoba Oil Market Projected to Generate Over a Third of the Segment Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Distributional Channel, the Jojoba Oil market is divided into B2B and B2C.

The B2C segment contribute to the largest market by Distributional Channel till last year, and it is anticipated to continue to hold the same position during the projected period. Retail stores, online merchants, and private corporations all sell Jojoba Oil. Sales through internet marketplaces have surged as Jojoba Oil gains Popularity as a carrier for other essential oils. The trend for Jojoba Oil is driven by increased consumer awareness, especially among working-class women, due to worries about aesthetics and skin's natural, encouraging more people to purchase online at brick-and-mortar stores.

On the other hand, the B2B category is anticipated to grow significantly. B2B marketing, from the perspective of sales, aids participants in creating a network of contacts with companies that can use the company's products or services. Lead generation can be exceedingly tough because of the time and effort needed to find leads. The use of lead lists from trustworthy third-party sources is therefore encouraged. A user-friendly website is a foundation for all online marketing and sales initiatives. The company's sales techniques and marketing mix might benefit from including email advertising, optimization of search engines, networking websites, and relevant material.

North America Region in Jojoba Oil Market Expected to Generate a Major Proportion of the Global Revenue

North America region is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years. Due to the addition of high-performance components like omega 3, triterpenoids, and tocopherols, the Jojoba Oil business in the North America is expanding and becoming more significant. These components support the body's natural anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties while accelerating cell growth.

The Asia Pacific regional market is predicted to see the fastest growth in the Jojoba Oil market. The Korean skincare and cosmetics market is well-established, incredibly fragmented, and subject to fierce rivalry. Brands are continually investing in R&D to create new products. Because South Koreans place a high value on beauty, they have very sophisticated tastes in cosmetics and very high expectations of them. So, there is pressure on cosmetics companies to provide goods that are both new and of the highest caliber.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Jojoba Oil Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Jojoba Oil Market Segmentation

By Type

Cold-pressed

Refined

By Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Other Applications

By Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 125.1 Million Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 207.5 Billion CAGR 7.5% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Purcell Jojoba (U.S.) Inc. Oil S, Ecooi, ConnOils LLC, Jojoba Naturals, JD Jojoba Desert, Hallsta, Nutrix International LLC, US Organic Group Corp. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/jojoba-oil-market-2116/request-sample



