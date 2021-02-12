Global Juicer Industry

Global Juicer Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Juicer estimated at US$1. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Centrifugal Juicer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$839.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Masticating Juicer segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $315.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Juicer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$315.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$374.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Triturating Juicer Segment to Record 5.9% CAGR



In the global Triturating Juicer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$209.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$302.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$236.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 187-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Cuisinart

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Kuvings







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Juicer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Juicer Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Juicer Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Juicer Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Centrifugal Juicer (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Centrifugal Juicer (Segment) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Centrifugal Juicer (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Masticating Juicer (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Masticating Juicer (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Masticating Juicer (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Triturating Juicer (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Triturating Juicer (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Triturating Juicer (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Juicer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Juicer Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Juicer Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Juicer Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Juicer Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 18: Juicer Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown

of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Juicer: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Juicer Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Juicer Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Juicer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Juicer Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Juicer Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Juicer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Juicer Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Juicer Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Juicer Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 29: Juicer Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Juicer Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Juicer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Juicer Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Juicer Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 35: German Juicer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Juicer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Juicer Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Juicer Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Juicer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Juicer Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Juicer Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Spanish Juicer Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Juicer Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Juicer Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Juicer Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review

in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 48: Russian Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 50: Juicer Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Juicer Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Juicer Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Juicer Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Juicer Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Juicer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Juicer Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Juicer Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Juicer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 60: Australian Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Indian Juicer Historic Market Review by Segment in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 63: Juicer Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of

Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Juicer Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Juicer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 66: Juicer Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Juicer: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Juicer Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Juicer Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Juicer Market Trends by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 71: Juicer Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Juicer Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Juicer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Juicer Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Juicer Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 77: Juicer Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Juicer Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Juicer Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Juicer Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Juicer Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Juicer Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 84: Mexican Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Juicer Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Juicer Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Rest of Latin America Juicer Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Juicer Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Juicer Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: The Middle East Juicer Historic Market by Segment in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 93: Juicer Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Juicer: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Juicer Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Iranian Juicer Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Juicer Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Juicer Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Segment:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Juicer Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Juicer Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Juicer Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Juicer Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Juicer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 105: Juicer Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Juicer Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Juicer Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Middle East Juicer Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Juicer Market Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Juicer Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 111: African Juicer Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

