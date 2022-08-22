U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.00
    -45.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,425.00
    -281.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.25
    -189.25 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.50
    -19.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +0.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    -15.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.09
    +3.53 (+18.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0490
    +0.1190 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,287.87
    -107.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.91
    -46.69 (-8.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.55
    -17.82 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Global K-12 Student Information Systems Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2024 and Forecasts to 2024

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Product Overview Student Information System (SIS) is a computer system that handles a variety of information about students. Registered staff members may use SIS to access, update, and report on student records.

New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Student Information Systems Market: Market Segments: By Type ; By Application ; and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2024 and Forecasts to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315348/?utm_source=GNW
The system also provides the requisite information to a variety of other computer systems. Information such as grades and attendance records are monitored via these platforms. Parents often usually have access to the K-12 SIS, which is a component that separates these resources from higher education SIS. Many K-12 student information systems provide an SMS feature that enables teachers and parents to connect directly. This helps the teacher to keep the parent up-to-date with their child’s social and academic success in the classroom.

Market Highlights
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 17.25% in 2024.
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market to surpass USD 78,198.13 million by 2024 from USD 35,291.01 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 17.25% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-24. The student information market is growing due to the accelerating demand for a robust solution to manage the day-to-day processes of educational institutions. The market is anticipated to grow due to the adoption of digital technologies such as cloud, IoT, analytics, big data which are used to manage various activities of educational institutions.

Recent Highlights in Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market

In November 2019, PowerSchool Completes Acquisition of Schoology, marking a Major Step Toward Bringing Enhanced Personalized Learning Technology to K-12 Classrooms.

In April 2020, Alma Technologies announced the addition of Graduation Tracking to its award-winning, comprehensive student information system platform. Alma’s new Graduation Tracking feature helps create highly-flexible, completely customized graduation plans calibrated to meet school and state requirements.

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market: Segments
Cloud-Based segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-24
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market is segmented by type into Cloud-Based and On-Premise. The cloud-based segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019 as it removes difficulties in maintaining data and updating systems by enabling the customers to focus on other important functions due to its reliability, flexibility, and security. Cloud-based SIS offers integrated web report cards and mobile-ready parent and students’ portals. Cloud-based server hosts institutions’ applications are offsite with the help of virtual technology. Owing to all these reasons, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

K-12 Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of XX.X% during 2020-24
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market is distributed by application into K-12 and Pre-K. K-12 segment held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019.K-12 is used to refer from kindergarten to 12th grade that indicates the range of years of supported primary and secondary education.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Enhanced education quality and customer experience
SIS provides a platform that develops efficient communication among parents, faculties, students, and the authorities that enables the institutions to improve the quality of education. The system maintains a record of students’ details, course subscriptions, and the final results.

Investments in the education sector
Rising investments in the education sector by both private and public organizations are proliferating the growth of the respective market. Besides, extensive research and development activities are also driving the growth of the market.

Restraint
Low awareness among educational organizations
Dearth of expertise to operate the SIS and lack of proper infrastructure to support the system among end-users is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Besides, low awareness among educational organizations regarding the student information system is also impacting the global market.

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)Market: Regions
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, And Middle East Africa. Global K-12 Student Information Systems Market in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. North America will continue to dominate the global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market due to the presence of a large number of SIS vendors, the highest rate of adoption of technologies, investments in research and development activities, and availability of technical expertise are contributing to the growth of the market in North America. Additionally, constant efforts by the educational institutions for transforming the management system to offer efficient services are also contributing towards the expansion of the market.

Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA


Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) Market: Key Players
Illuminate Education, Inc

Company Overview

Business Strategy
Key Product Offerings
Financial Performance
Key Performance Indicators
Risk Analysis
Recent Development
Regional Presence
SWOT Analysis
Alma
Boardingware
Campus Labs Platform
Ellucian
FACTS
Gradelink
NaviGate Prepared
PowerSchool Group LLC
Skyward
Other Prominent Players
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market report also contains analysis on:

K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS) market Segments:

By Type
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
By Technology
K-12
Pre-K
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market Dynamics
Global K-12 Student Information Systems (SIS)market size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315348/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Retreat Gains Steam; Warren Buffett Stock Hot, Musk Makes FSD Move

    Futures fell sharply as the market rally pulls back. Elon Musk will hike Tesla FSD prices. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday.

  • Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock

    Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Tesla has captivated the hearts of investors due to a variety of factors.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • 2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These are two of the most dominant companies on the stock market, and you can buy them at a discount.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Double Your Money

    Many growth stocks have fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates and other macro headwinds have driven investors toward cheaper value plays. If you've got $3,000 to invest, you could buy a few shares of promising growth stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), AMD (NASDAQ: AMD), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and there's a chance they will double within a few years. To address those issues, a new generation of cybersecurity players challenged the industry leaders with subscription-based cloud services that don't require any on-site appliances.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. The number of Alibaba shares held by the Asia-focused funds increased 311% during the period, while that of Sea jumped by 110%. That’s based on the analysis of the 13F filings of 15 Asian asset managers -- including hedge funds Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. and Oasis Management Co. -- that had at least $200 million in quarter-end holdi

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Applied Materials vs. ASML

    Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) are the two largest semiconductor equipment makers in the world. Applied Materials is an American company that provides a wide range of equipment, software, and services used to manufacture semiconductors, display panels, and solar products. ASML is a Dutch producer of photolithography systems, which are used to etch circuit patterns into silicon wafers.

  • 3 Companies That Declared Dividend Increases This Week

    It was a light week for dividend announcements. But Cboe Global Markets, Tapestry, and Winnebago Industries declared increases.

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pfizer Is Proving Itself in a Tough Post-Covid Scenario

    The company deserves credit for taking steps to navigate the potential economic outcomes of vaccine sales slowing down

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • The Rise and Fall of Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is one of my favorite stocks. Sometimes you'll hear the advice, "Don't fall in love with your stocks." I used to believe that, but now I think it's fine to love your stocks. Did I love Novavax when it went up 3,000% for me in 2020? Yes, I did.