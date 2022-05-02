Global Kainic Acid Market Report to 2027 - by Type and Application

Company Logo

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kainic Acid Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global kainic acid market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This rising prevalence of epilepsy disorder around the globe is expected to drive the global kainic acid market. Epilepsy is the most common neurological condition, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with a prevalence of over 50 million people and an annual incidence of 2.4 million. The most prevalent type of partial epileptic disorder is temporal lobe epilepsy (TLE), which accounts for 60% of all cases.



The global kainic acid market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the kainic acid market is segmented into high purity (above 99%), low purity (below 97%), purity (above 97% and below 99%) kainic acid. Based on application, the kainic acid market is segmented into epilepsy treatment, neurological research, and others.



Geographically, the global kainic acid market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global kainic acid market include R&D Systems, Inc., Anward, Cayman Chemical Co., Abcam Plc, Alfa Chemistry, Stemgent, Inc., and STEMCELL Technologies Inc. among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Kainic Acid Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Kainic Acid Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global kainic acid market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global kainic acid market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global kainic acid market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Kainic Acid Market by Type

4.1.1. High Purity (Above 99%)

4.1.2. Low Purity (Below 97%)

4.1.3. Purity (Below 99% and Above 97%)

4.2. Global Kainic Acid Market by Application

4.2.1. Epilepsy Treatment

4.2.2. Neurological Research

4.2.3. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abcam Plc

6.2. Alfa Chemistry

6.3. Anward

6.4. Aurum Pharmatech LLC

6.5. Cayman Chemical Co.

6.6. Glentham Life Sciences

6.7. R&D Systems, Inc.

6.8. Race Chemical Shanghai Race Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.9. Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

6.10. STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

6.11. Stemgent, Inc.

