Global Kefir Products Market- Babushka Kefir, Danone SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio
The kefir products market is poised to grow by $ 392.76 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The report on the kefir products market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the popularity of kefir.
The kefir products market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the continuous product innovation as one of the prime reasons driving the kefir products market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The kefir products market covers the following areas:
Kefir Products Market Sizing
Kefir Products Market Forecast
Kefir Products Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Babushka Kefir
Danone SA
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
General Mills Inc.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Krasnystaw OSM
Lifeway Foods Inc.
Nestle SA
Nourish Kefir
The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Greek-style - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Low-fat - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Frozen - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Other products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
