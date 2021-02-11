Global Kegerators Industry
Global Kegerators Market to Reach $1. 4 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Kegerators estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.
4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $307.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Kegerators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$307.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$256.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 104-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Avanti Products
Danby Products Ltd.
Felix Storch, Inc.,
Fisher & Paykel Appliances Limited
DCS
Haier Group
Living Direct, Inc.
Nostalgia Products LLC.
U.S. Cooler
Versonel
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Kegerators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Kegerators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Kegerators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Kegerators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Kegerators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Kegerators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Kegerators Market in the United States: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Kegerators Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Kegerators Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Kegerators: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 9: Kegerators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Kegerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Kegerators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Kegerators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Kegerators Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Kegerators Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Kegerators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Kegerators Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Kegerators Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Kegerators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 18: German Kegerators Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Kegerators Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Kegerators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Kegerators: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Kegerators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 23: Rest of Europe Kegerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 24: Kegerators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 25: Kegerators Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Kegerators Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
REST OF WORLD
Table 27: Rest of World Kegerators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Rest of World Kegerators Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
