U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.50
    +7.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,413.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,652.00
    +64.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,251.20
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.55 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1589
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7010
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,470.78
    +1,657.83 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,457.48
    -16.85 (-1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,224.18
    -29.09 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

The Global Ketogenic Diet Market is expected to grow by $ 1.68 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the ketogenic diet market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 68 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ketogenic Diet Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177453/?utm_source=GNW
41% during the forecast period. Our report on the ketogenic diet market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products and the growing obese population. In addition, the growing popularity and increasing availability of ketogenic products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The ketogenic diet market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The ketogenic diet market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Supplements
• Beverages
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• MEA
• South America

This study identifies the influence of celebrities following the ketogenic dietas one of the prime reasons driving the ketogenic diet market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ketogenic diet market covers the following areas:
• Ketogenic diet market sizing
• Ketogenic diet market forecast
• Ketogenic diet market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ketogenic diet market vendors that include Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., Dang Foods Co., Essentially Keto, Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc, Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., and The Good Fat Co. Ltd. Also, the ketogenic diet market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177453/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Steel Companies See Hot Market Extending Into 2022

    U.S. steelmakers are building new mills, raising prices for big customers and reporting record profits.

  • Oil plunges to 2-week low on U.S. inventory shock, rise in COVID-19 cases

    Oil prices slumped to their lowest in two weeks after official figures showed a surprise jump in U.S. inventories of crude, and rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe, Russia, and some outbreaks of infections in China dented hopes for an economic recovery. Brent crude dropped 94 cents, or 1.1%, to $83.64 a barrel by 0655 GMT, having hit a two-week low of $82.32 earlier and fallen by 2.1% in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 89 cents, also a 1.1% drop, at $81.77 a barrel - a one-week low after dropping 2.4% on Wednesday.

  • EU Gas, Power Tumble After Putin’s Order to Add Fuel Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and power dropped after more signals from President Vladimir Putin that Russia will send extra gas to the continent next month.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian leader ordered Gazprom PJSC late Wednesday to focus on filling its European storage sites from Nov. 8, a day after it completes the p

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • The pandemic forced 3 million of America’s baby boomers into unexpected retirement

    More than 5 million people have dropped out of the US labor force. Most of them were baby boomers who took early retirement, research shows.

  • Oil Eases as Investors Weigh Resumption of Iran Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a second day as investors weighed the possibility that Iran may revive exports after a build in U.S. crude inventories.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWest Texas Intermediate pared some earlier declines, but was still down for a second session. Iran and the European Union agreed Wednesday to restart negotiation

  • Heineken sales lower than expected after Vietnam lockdown

    Dutch brewing giant Heineken reported a steeper than expected decline in third-quarter beer sales on Wednesday after COVID-19 restrictions cut volumes in Vietnam, one of its top three markets, by more than half. The world's second-largest brewer said it sold 5.1% less beer on a like-for-like basis than a year earlier, with Asia-Pacific sales down 37.4% as COVID-19 restrictions hit Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam. The average estimate in a company-compiled poll of analysts was for a 2.3% overall decline, with the Asia-Pacific region down 25.6% and modest growth in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

  • TotalEnergies Profit Jumps More Than Expected as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE’s third-quarter profit rose by more than expected, making the French oil and gas producer the latest beneficiary of high energy prices. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhile an energy supply crunch is wreaking havoc on Europe’s economy, it’s lifting the earnings of major producers to multiyear highs. Norway

  • Microsoft adds 23,000 employees in past year, mostly outside Redmond

    Like other tech giants, the Redmond company has brought record numbers onto its payrolls. But hiring isn't focused in its home state anymore.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Copper to extend slump in 2022 as mines ramp up, China weakens - Reuters poll

    Copper prices are due to extend their decline next year from record levels touched in 2021 as mine supply ramps up and economic growth tapers in top market China, a Reuters poll found. Analysts have revised their consensus forecast for the copper market balance next year to a surplus of 82,000 tonnes from a deficit of 100,000 tonnes in the July poll. The cash copper contract on the London Metal Exchange (LME) is expected to average $9,000 a tonne in 2022, a median forecast of 29 analysts showed, down 10% from Tuesday's official price.

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Nokia's quarterly profit beats on 5G demand

    Nokia reported a stronger-than-expected third-quarter operating profit on Thursday on higher demand for 5G gear, but warned the global shortage of semiconductors would hit its supply chain. Shares of the Finland-based company were up 5% as investors lauded its efforts to get back on track following product missteps last year by riding on 5G demand and taking market share away from rivals, particularly in China. "At the moment, we are limited by semiconductor availability, that will affect Q4 and it's quite possible that this challenge will get bigger before it starts getting better," Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.