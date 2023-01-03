Global Ketones Market to Reach $734.5 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Ketones estimated at US$468. 7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$734. 5 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6.
New York, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
6% over the period 2020-2027. Solid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$484.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid & Semi-Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $127.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Ketones market in the U.S. is estimated at US$127.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -
Ancient Nutrition
Boli Naturals
BPI Sports
Compound Solutions, Inc.
Finaflex
HVMN Inc.
Ion Labs
Keto and Company
Ketologic
Ketond LLC.
Ketoneaid Inc
Know Brainer Foods
Nutrex Research
Perfect Keto
Pruvit Ventures, Inc
Sapien Body
Union Pharmpro Co Limited
Volkem Chemical Llp
Zenwise Health
Zhou Nutrition

I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ketones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
