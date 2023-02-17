NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Source: ReportLinker

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051389/?utm_source=PRN

Global Kidney Cancer Drugs Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Kidney Cancer Drugs estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Targeted Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Immunotherapy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The Kidney Cancer Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- Bayer AG

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- Eisai Co., Ltd.

- Exelixis, Inc.

- Novartis International AG

- Pfizer, Inc.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051389/?utm_source=PRN

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Kidney Cancer Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Targeted Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Targeted Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Immunotherapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Immunotherapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Immunotherapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Angiogenesis Inhibitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Angiogenesis Inhibitors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for mTOR

Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for mTOR Inhibitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for mTOR Inhibitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Monoclonal Antibodies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Monoclonal Antibodies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Monoclonal Antibodies

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Cytokine Immunotherapy

(IL-2) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Cytokine Immunotherapy

(IL-2) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 22: World Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors,

mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

JAPAN

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

CHINA

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: China Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

EUROPE

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

FRANCE

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: France Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

GERMANY

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal

Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: UK Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Kidney

Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors,

mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy

and Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR

Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy

(IL-2) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal

Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy

and Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR

Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy

(IL-2) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal

Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

AUSTRALIA

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer

Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal

Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Kidney Cancer Drugs Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and

Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: India Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: India 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Therapeutic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kidney Cancer Drugs by Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis

Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine

Immunotherapy (IL-2) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors,

Monoclonal Antibodies and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 18-Year Perspective for Kidney Cancer Drugs by

Pharmacologic Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Angiogenesis Inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies

and Cytokine Immunotherapy (IL-2) for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Kidney Cancer Drugs by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy

and Immunotherapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Kidney Cancer Drugs

by Therapeutic Class - Targeted Therapy and Immunotherapy

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051389/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-kidney-cancer-drugs-market-to-reach-8-1-billion-by-2030--301749121.html

SOURCE Reportlinker