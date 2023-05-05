Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Strategy Report 2023: Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market
Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates
Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure Patients from COVID-19
Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage of Dialysis Machines
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth
Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy and Kidney Transplantation
Outlook
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady Growth
Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market
Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth
Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong
Developed Regions Account for a Major Share
Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competition
Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants
Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT
Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward
Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment
Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and Peritoneal Dialysis
Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market
Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market
HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico, UK, and US
New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric Dialysis
High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction
Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools
Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers
Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases
Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing Countries
DIALYSIS: A REVIEW
Dialysis: A Historical Perspective
Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis
Dialysis Methods
Hemodialysis (HD)
Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 89 Featured)
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
JMS Co. Ltd.
Kawasumi Laboratories
Medical Components, Inc.
Nikkiso Group
Nipro Corporation
Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.
Teleflex Medical
Terumo Corporation
Toray Medical Co. Ltd.
