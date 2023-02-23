U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Global Kidney Function Tests Market Report 2028: Featuring Baxter International, Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Danaher Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kidney Function Tests Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Type (Urine Tests, Blood Tests), By Component (Dipsticks, Reagents, Kits & Assays, Others), By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kidney function tests market was valued over USD 862 million in 2022 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.71% through 2028.

Companies Mentioned

  • Baxter International Inc

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • Sysmex Corporation

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

  • Danaher Corporation

  • URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • ARKRAY Inc.

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Cook Group

  • ACON Laboratories, Inc.

  • Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The growth of the global market for kidney function tests is anticipated to be supported by an increase in awareness of diagnostic techniques for kidney function. The growing global burden of chronic kidney disease is attributed in huge share to diabetes and high blood pressure.

In the upcoming years, rising diabetes rates will have an effect on market expansion. The International Diabetes Atlas' tenth edition estimates that 537 million adults (20-79 years old), or one in ten people, had diabetes in 2021. It is anticipated that this number will increase to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

Kidneys are among the most vital organs of the human body. Kidneys acts as blood filters, reabsorbing the essential elements and removing the water-soluble waste products from the blood. Hence, they require constant regeneration of dead nephrons and proper blood circulation to maintain healthy cell growth, otherwise they become vulnerable to cancerous tumors and metastasis.

The functional damage of the kidney is common across the world and its incidents are increasing at a rapid pace. The symptoms which indicate a problem related to kidneys include high blood pressure, blood in urine, difficulty in urination, frequent urges to urinate, and swelling in the hands and feet due to a buildup of fluids in the body.

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Disorders and Diseases

The growing occurrence of several kidney disorders such as acquired cystic kidney disease, amyloidosis & kidney disease, diabetes insipidus, ectopic kidney, glomerular diseases, anti-GBM (Goodpasture's) disease, IgA nephropathy, among others have drastically increased the number of patients which requires accurate diagnosis and proper treatment. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global kidney function tests market.

Furthermore, acute kidney injury (AKI), also known as acute renal failure or acute kidney injury, is very common in patients who are in hospitals. Acute kidney injury (AKI) affects more than 13 million people and results in 1.7 million deaths every year across the globe.

Owing to the rising incidences of kidney diseases and disorders, the demand for early diagnosis and treatments is expected to surge, which bolsters the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 40% of people with rigorously reduced kidney function are not aware of having chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Technological Advancements

Rising adoption of advanced technology concerning diagnosis and treatment is expected to bolster the growth of the market. These continuous developments and innovations are providing better treatments to patients.

The latest trends in technology are using computer-based intelligent decision support systems (DSS) and expert systems, which are used in dialysis and are based on genetic algorithms and artificial neural networks (ANN).

Also, the increase in interest in the internet of things (IoT), deep learning, an expanded and complex version of shallow ANN, is being used in the medical field. These advancements help in image diagnosis, alerting systems, and diagnostic assistance.

Increase in the Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

The growing occurrences of underlying conditions such as diabetes and hypertension among the masses have significantly increased the demand for getting diagnoses and treatments done for these chronic diseases. This, in turn, is expected to positively influence the growth of the global kidney function tests market.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, there are approximately 37.3 million people who have diabetes, accounting for 11.3% of the US population. Out of these, 28.7 million people are diagnosed, and 8.5 million people are undiagnosed. Rising geriatric population is more prone to kidney diseases and kidney failures as aging increases the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.

The increase in the number of elders suffering from diabetes and hypertension is surging the demand for kidney function tests, as kidney disorders and kidney failures are caused by these chronic diseases. Therefore, owing to the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, there is a surge in the number of cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), which in turn, is facilitating the growth of the market.

Recent Developments

  • In 2019, Fresenius Medical Care received breakthrough device designation by the U.S. FDA for its most recent hemodialysis machine, whose objective is to stop blood clotting without using any medication

  • Similarly, in 2019, CareDx announced the new model built for kidney transplants. It has included Predicted artificial intelligence (AI) for individuals who are suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKD).

  • Recently, in 2022, bioMerieux received United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) authorization for the innovative VIDAS NEPHROCHECK assay to detect kidney stress in individuals who are at risk of acute kidney injury (AKI).

Market Players

Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Sysmex Corporation., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation., URIT Medical Electronic Co. Ltd., Nova Biomedical Corporation., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings., Siemens Healthineers., ARKRAY Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA., Cook Group., ACON Laboratories, Inc, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global kidney function tests market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Type:

  • Urine Tests

  • Urine Protein Tests

  • Creatinine Clearance Tests

  • Microalbumin Tests

  • Blood Tests

  • Serum Creatinine Tests

  • Glomerular Filtration Rate Tests

  • Blood Urea Nitrogen Tests

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Component:

  • Dipsticks

  • Reagents

  • Kits & Assays

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Diagnostic Laboratories

  • Others

Kidney Function Tests Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • United Kingdom

  • Netherlands

  • Sweden

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • Singapore

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Colombia

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kgrkoy-function?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


