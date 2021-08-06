Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Report 2021

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Method (Ureteroscopy, Lithotripsy, Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy), By Cause (Hypercalciuria, Diabetes, Osteoporosis, Obesity, Others), By Type, By End-User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market was valued at USD2284.35 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of 7.56% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of kidney stone removal surgeries

The surge in kidney disorder among individuals can be attributed to change in lifestyles and adoption of unhealthy eating habits, which is leading to the growing demand for kidney stone retrieval devices.



Kidney stone is a growing urological disorder among humans, affecting around 12% of the global population. It has been related to an increased risk of end-stage renal failure. There are multiple causes of kidney stones. Calcium oxalate developed at Randall's plaque on the renal papillary surface is the most common type of kidney stone.



The Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market can be segmented based on method, cause, type, end-user and region. Based on method, the Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market is segmented into ureteroscopy, lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy.

Among them, the ureteroscopy segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years as the process has higher success rates. Based on cause, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into hypercalciuria, obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis, and others. Among them, hypercalciuria is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its lead in the coming years as well.



Increasing awareness about the availability of treatment procedures and improving healthcare infrastructure is providing tremendous growth opportunities for manufacturers around the world.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Cook Medical LLC

Becton Dickinson and Company

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Elmed Medical Systems Inc

Pentax Medical

Stryker Corporation

Direx Medical Systems Ltd.

Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH

EDAP TMS S.A.

Lumenis Ltd.

Siemens AG

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Method:

Ureteroscopy

Lithotripsy

Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Cause:

Hypercalciuria

Diabetes

Osteoporosis

Obesity

Others

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Type:

Calcium Stones

Struvite Stones

Uric Acid Stones

Cystine Stones

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o90m7y





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



