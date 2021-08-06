Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market Report 2021
The Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market was valued at USD2284.35 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of 7.56% during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of kidney stone removal surgeries
The surge in kidney disorder among individuals can be attributed to change in lifestyles and adoption of unhealthy eating habits, which is leading to the growing demand for kidney stone retrieval devices.
Kidney stone is a growing urological disorder among humans, affecting around 12% of the global population. It has been related to an increased risk of end-stage renal failure. There are multiple causes of kidney stones. Calcium oxalate developed at Randall's plaque on the renal papillary surface is the most common type of kidney stone.
The Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market can be segmented based on method, cause, type, end-user and region. Based on method, the Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market is segmented into ureteroscopy, lithotripsy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy.
Among them, the ureteroscopy segment is expected to show the fastest growth in the coming years as the process has higher success rates. Based on cause, the kidney stone retrieval devices market is segmented into hypercalciuria, obesity, diabetes, osteoporosis, and others. Among them, hypercalciuria is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its lead in the coming years as well.
Increasing awareness about the availability of treatment procedures and improving healthcare infrastructure is providing tremendous growth opportunities for manufacturers around the world.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
Olympus Corporation
Richard Wolf GmbH
Cook Medical LLC
Becton Dickinson and Company
Dornier MedTech GmbH
Elmed Medical Systems Inc
Pentax Medical
Stryker Corporation
Direx Medical Systems Ltd.
Scholly Fiberoptic GmbH
EDAP TMS S.A.
Lumenis Ltd.
Siemens AG
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Method:
Ureteroscopy
Lithotripsy
Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy
Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Cause:
Hypercalciuria
Diabetes
Osteoporosis
Obesity
Others
Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Type:
Calcium Stones
Struvite Stones
Uric Acid Stones
Cystine Stones
Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By End-User:
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Others
Global Kidney Stone Retrieval Devices Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
