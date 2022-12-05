U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Global Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market is Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 5.6 Bn by year 2032-end Attributing to Increased Enthusiasm Observed Amongst Children

Future Market Insights, Inc.
·7 min read

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 5, 2022 / As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global kids' sports equipment and accessories market is anticipated to exhibit a positive growth outlook by registering a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032. The global market is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 3,518 Million in 2022 and surpass an estimation of around US$ 5,568.8 Million by the end of 2032.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture
Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, December 5, 2022, Press release picture

The growth of the market is attributed to the rise in fitness and sports consciousness around the globe, along with an increase in expenses on sports education and development among children.

The global kids' sports equipment and accessories market has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years by accounting for a sizable market share within the global sports equipment and accessories industry. The rising popularity of ball sports among children is surging the development of children's sports apparel and accessories, and the widespread acceptance of the e-commerce retail industry are all optimistic factors influencing the global market.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1613

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global kids' sports equipment and accessories market as it is expected to offer the greatest market opportunities during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. North America is gaining maximum traction over the forecast years.

Key Takeaways

  • Ball sports such as football, soccer, and basketball among others are gaining maximum traction among children and their parents, being one of the significant drivers in the expansion of the market for children's sports equipment and accessories. In addition to that, the vast number of athletic competitions and participatory tournaments organized by schools around the world is speculated to be increasing the consumption of sports equipment and accessories for children.

  • Another crucial factor driving the market growth is the easy accessibility of trendy sports accessories and a diverse range of equipment specifically designed for children. Over the last decade, the market has witnessed phenomenal research and development on athletic apparel, footwear, and other commodities for children, which is also a potent influence cruising their market demand.

  • The emergence of e-commerce players into businesses is also influencing the global kids' sports equipment and accessories market as parents find it more convenient to browse, select, and purchase their favorite sports accessories and equipment for their children. Some of the products are only available online that too for a limited period of time which further contributes to higher revenues for sports equipment and accessories.

  • National and international sports events such as the World Cup, commonwealth games, Olympics, and a wide assortment of leagues and international sports inspire and influence children, therefore, making them enthusiastic to participate in their favorite sport. The media has been recognized as an essential component in more effective advertising and promotion of such events, thereby contributing to sales growth.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1613

Competitive Landscape

The prominent providers of kids' sports equipment and accessories are vastly adopting various strategies such as new product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, etc. to increase their sales and gain a competitive edge in the global kids' sports equipment and accessories market.

More Insights into the Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market

In the United States, football is considered the most widely played sport among children which is then followed by baseball, basketball, and soccer.

Without any doubt, it is considered one of the most popular sports in the country with its appearance in almost every high school and collages. North America is accounting for a market share of 21% of the global sports equipment and accessories for children market.

The kid's segment is anticipated to show robust growth over the Asia Pacific region as it accounts for a total CAGR of 5% throughout the projection period. The emerging economies within the Asia Pacific regions including India and China are at present exhibiting lucrative growth opportunities for players in the kids' sports equipment and accessories market.

The growth of the region's market is attributed to the rising discretionary income among parents and rising health awareness among individuals. International brands are expanding fast in the Asia-Pacific region to capitalize on the region's untapped opportunities.

Europe is anticipated to emerge with a positive growth outlook over the forecast period as it is expected to account for around 6.4% of the total market share. The increasing incidence of childhood obesity in Europe, which is driving demand for fitness-related sports gear, is expected to propel market growth in the kids' sports equipment and accessories market.

Key Segments of Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Industry Survey

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market by Sports:

  • Outdoor Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories

  • Indoor Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Fitness Sports Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Soccer Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Cricket Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Baseball Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Netball Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Tennis Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Badminton Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Table Tennis Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Carom Equipment and Accessories

  • Kids Air Hockey Equipment and Accessories

  • Other Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market by Fitness Equipment and Accessories:

  • Kids Sports Machines

  • Kids Sports Bench

  • Light Weight Kids Dumbbells

  • Other Kids Fitness Equipment and Accessories

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market by Age Groups:

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories for 6 to 9 Year Olds

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories for 10 to 12 Year Olds

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market by Price:

  • Low Priced Kids Sports and Equipment Accessories

  • Medium Priced Kids Sports and Equipment Accessories

  • High Priced Kids Sports and Equipment Accessories

Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Market by Distribution Channel:

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales via Offline Markets

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales via Online Retailing Markets

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales via Exclusive Stores

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales via Sports Equipment Stores

  • Kids Sports Equipment and Accessories Sales via Other Distribution Channels

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1613

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/kids-sports-equipment-and-accessories-market

Explore Wide-Ranging Coverage of FMI's of Consumer Product Insights

Eyewear Market Size: During the forecast period, the demand for eyewear is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6%, from US$ 114.95 billion in 2021 to US$ 205.86 Mn by 2032.

Men's Grooming Products Market Share: The men's grooming products market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Over-night Hair Treatment Products Market Trend: The over-night hair treatment products market a steady rate of CAGR of 5.3% during the 2022-2032 period.

Electric Facial Cleansing Brush Market Analysis: The electric facial cleansing brush market is expected to expand its roots at a moderate CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

Gaming Laptop Market Forecast: The gaming laptop market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. The market has a current valuation of US$ 11859.39 Mn and is likely to grow to US$ 18417.27 Mn by 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

SOURCE: Future Market Insights, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/730071/Global-Kids-Sports-Equipment-and-Accessories-Market-is-Estimated-to-Reach-Revenue-of-US-56-Bn-by-year-2032-end-Attributing-to-Increased-Enthusiasm-Observed-Amongst-Children

