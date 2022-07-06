U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Global Kitchen Appliances Market (2022 Edition)– Analysis By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)

3 min read
Executive Summary The Global Kitchen Appliances Market was valued at USD 376. 22 Billion in the year 2021. With the advancement of technology, the concept of the kitchen has significantly changed, with a heavy emphasis on improving kitchen efficiency and reducing the amount of time spent cleaning and cooking.

New York, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kitchen Appliances Market (2022 Edition)– Analysis By Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, Technology, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291001/?utm_source=GNW
The quick changes in lifestyle have increased the demand for kitchen appliances that make living more convenient and comfortable. Domestic kitchen appliances improve the quality of cooking and make food storage safer. Advanced cooking is becoming increasingly popular, especially in developed economies. To maintain revenue share and adapt to changing client preferences, industry participants invest heavily in research and development for new product creation.

The rising urbanization, growing population, followed by replacement of ageing appliances and technological development are factors driving the Kitchen Appliances Market.

Refrigerators hold the maximum share of 38% in the kitchen appliance market owing to increased shelf life and maintaining the quality of food. Moreover, the Residential segment accounts for the major share of the kitchen appliance market as busy lifestyles and high disposable income allow people to require appliances that can be used conveniently and efficiently with time and energy saving.

Demand for kitchen appliances via the Online channel is backed by the convenience of placing an order via the internet, heavier discounts than brick-and-mortar stores and easier returns making internet retailing a popular channel, especially for urban consumers, thereby, boosting the growth of online shopping.

Further, Smart kitchen appliances are expected to grow at double-digit growth due to the growing inclination toward luxury and tech-savvy appliances.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of the Kitchen Appliances Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

• The report analyses the Kitchen Appliances Market By value (USD Billion)

• The report analyses the Kitchen Appliances Market By Product Type (Refrigerator, Cooking Appliances, Dishwasher, Cooker and Ovens, Others)

• The report analyses the Kitchen Appliances Market By Application (Residential, Commercial)

• The report analyses the Kitchen Appliances Market By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online)

• The report analyses the Kitchen Appliances By Technology (Smart, Conventional)

• The Global Kitchen Appliances Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LAMEA

• The Global Kitchen Appliances Market has been analysed by Countries (USA, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea)

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Product Type, by Applications, by Distribution channel, by Technology

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, new product development and key insights. The companies analysed in the report include – Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., LG Corporation, AB Electrolux, Midea Group, The Samsung Group, Groupe SEB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Whirpool Corporation, Miele, Panasonic Corporation

Key Target Audience

• Kitchen Appliances Companies

• Retailers

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291001/?utm_source=GNW

