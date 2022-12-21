U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,851.58
    +29.96 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,167.74
    +318.00 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,618.22
    +71.11 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,763.35
    +15.34 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    +1.68 (+2.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.70
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0607
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6400
    -0.0440 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0081 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2760
    +0.5460 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,863.60
    +35.95 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.93
    +1.69 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.60
    +73.98 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Global Kitchen Appliances Market to Surpass Sales of $356.75 Billion by 2028 | Consumers Looking for Innovative Products that Loaded with Features and Affordable

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global kitchen appliances market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during 2022-2028 and attain a market value of US$356.75 billion by 2028, up from US$260.40 billion in 2021.

Westford, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past few years, kitchen appliances market have come to comprise a significant share of the overall household gadget market. This is reflected in SkyQuest's analysis of the sector, which shows that in 2021, kitchen appliances accounted for 60% of all consumer electronics spending in the Europe and North America.

SkyQuest has released its tracker report for the third quarter of 2022 on the global kitchen appliances market. The report finds that global appliance shipments grew 7.5% in Q3 2021 to reach 84.9 million units. Growth was driven by Asia-Pacific (+14%) and Latin America/Caribbean (+11%). Meanwhile, North America saw declined shipments (-1%), while Europe grew by just 1%. The top four categories in terms of global shipments are refrigerators (21%), ovens (18%), and breakfast items such as toasters and coffee makers (15%). In terms of regional shipment share, Asia-Pacific leads with a share of 42%, followed by Latin America/Caribbean at 38%, Europe at 17%, and North America at 14%."Innovation continues to be key factor in driving appliance demand. For example, appliances such as dishwashers with built-in coffee makers that allow customers to wash dishes and brew coffee simultaneously are saving time and improving hygiene levels.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/kitchen-appliances-market

This growth of the global kitchen appliances market is due in part to the increasing popularity of healthy eating and cooking habits, as well as an increase in the number of individuals who are engaged in professional cooking or home cooking. One key factor driving this growth is the increasing popularity of home cookware and appliances, such as induction cooktops and blenders. These products are designed to save energy and improve efficiency, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular among consumers. In addition, appliance manufacturers are expanding their portfolio to include more specialized products, such as coffee makers that also allow for brewing with nitro options.

SkyQuest’s report identified four key trends that will influence the growth of the kitchen appliances market:

  • Increasing demand for healthier eating and cooking habits

  • Increased popularity of home cookware and appliances

  • Expansion of product portfolio by appliance manufacturers

  • Increased adoption of technology

Samsung and LG are Dominating the Global Kitchen Appliances Market

The market for kitchen appliances is broadly dominated by two major players: Samsung and LG. In terms of international sales, these companies are far and away leaders, with Samsung knocking out LG as the world's largest appliance maker in 2021.

However, there is a lot of competition from Chinese brands too in the global kitchen appliances market - Huawei and Xiaomi are two examples. At the heart of this appliance market are four core product categories: refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers and ovens/grills. Within these categories, there are further subcategories (eg dryers), each with its own distinct selling points and target audience. Looking forward, we expect manufacturers to continue to focus on developing new products within these core categories. In particular, we believe they will target consumers who are upgrading their household gadgets - an increasingly affluent group. At the same time, they will also seek to widen their market reach by targeting new audiences (such as renters or families with smaller kitchens).

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/kitchen-appliances-market

Samsung Electronics is the leading player in kitchen appliances market. In 2021, Samsung sold 11% more appliances than the nearest competitor. The company offers a full range of kitchen appliances such as refrigerators, microwaves, blenders, and juicers. Samsung has a strong presence in North America and Asia Pacific, where it sells nearly 60% of all kitchen appliances. In Asia Pacific, Samsung enjoys a dominant share with almost 40% of the market. Europe accounts for around 25% of the total sales revenue. The domestic market is lucrative for Samsung as over 70% of households in India and China own at least one appliance from the company. This reinforced support from end users has helped Samsung maintain its position as the global leader in kitchen appliances sector. In addition to introduction of innovative products, key strategies employed by the company include aggressive marketing campaigns that target specific consumers and strives to provide Best Service irrespective of location or time of purchase.

Key Report Findings

SkyQuest's analysis of kitchen appliances market is a detailed look at some of the current trends in this market. The report covers the market sizes and growth rates for various key product categories including refrigerators, stovetops, and ovens. It also provides insight into the drivers and constraints affecting each category. In addition, it discusses the various opportunities and threats that are currently facing the kitchen appliance market.

From the study of the kitchen appliances market, our industry analysts have determined that the refrigerators segment is currently growing at a slower rate than other product categories. This can be attributed to several factors such as rising energy prices and sluggish economic conditions in developed countries. However, this slowdown is not expected to last long, as the health sector continues to grow rapidly. In fact, over 70% of total global spending on food is now spent in developing countries.

On the other hand, the oven segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than refrigerators over the next several years across the global kitchen appliances market. This can be attributed to rising dietary trends such as cooking more meals away from home and increasing interest in healthy eating options. Moreover, new technology such as smart ovens is expected to contribute significantly to growth in this category.

The study found that while people want new and innovative appliances, they are also price-sensitive and prefer appliances that are not too expensive. In addition, SkyQuest also found that people want appliances that can do a variety of tasks, including preparing food and cleaning up.  Also, there has been a shift in customer preferences over the past decade, with more focus on features and performance. In particular, there is a growing demand for high-end appliances in the kitchen appliances market that offer reliable performance in a variety of settings. Additionally, the study found that major brands are seeing increasing demand from small to mid-sized businesses as they seek to compete against larger appliance companies.

Overall, the report found that there is considerable opportunity for companies in the kitchen appliance market. Given the strong preference for appliances that are affordable, multifunctional, and easy to use, companies that can provide these products will be successful.

SkyQuest Analysis of the Global Kitchen Appliances Market

From the last few years, manufacturers are responding to shifting and changing consumer behavior by focusing on offering more efficient models with interchangeable parts, variable speeds and greater durability. As a result of these shifting trends, over the past four years sales growth rates have been consistently above market average ranging from 3.3% in 2018 to 4.4% in 2022. This upward trajectory of the kitchen appliances market is likely to continue until 2028 as new models are launched and existing products updates with enhanced features. SkyQuest's research also highlights that free-standing appliances remain the most popular type with consumers valuing their convenience, although induction ranges now have a niche following. Smaller appliances such as blenders and homeware ovens are also gaining popularity due to their economy of scale and easy fit into tight spaces.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/kitchen-appliances-market

Top Players in the Global Kitchen Appliances Market

  • Smeg SpA(Italy)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • Whirlpool Corporation (US)

  • AB Electrolux (Sweden)

  • Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • LG Electronics (South Korea)

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD. (South Korea)

  • Morphy Richards (UK)

  • Dacor Inc. (US)

  • Robert Bosch (Germany)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Power Tools Market

Global Vibration Sensor Market

Global Lithium Market

Global Poultry Processing Equipment Market

Global Wearable Camera Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After Plummeting?

    If investors were judging Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) business performance based on its 2022 stock price performance, they might guess that sales weren't doing well. Indeed, the electric car company's vehicle production increased 67% sequentially in the third quarter, leading to a 47% bump in deliveries over the same period. Or should the growth stock be avoided?

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Carnival Cruise Line expected to report earnings report ahead of Wednesday’s close

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks to Carnival Cruise Line's stock ahead of its latest earnings report due out before tomorrow's closing bell.

  • Before You Buy Annaly Capital Management: Here's an Ultra-High-Yield Stock I'd Buy First

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) pays one whopper of a dividend. As tempting as that big-time payout might be, investors seeking a monster yield should first consider Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Annaly's business model plays a big role in its outsized dividend yield.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Nike stock surges as its biggest problem may be vanishing

    Nike is fixing one its biggest issues of the last six months.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • With new mortgages down 47%, US lenders are starting to go bankrupt — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?

    Holding out hope for clear skies in real estate? You may be waiting a while.

  • Congress Will Waive Safety Deadline for Boeing MAX Models

    Next time you book a flight, maybe check the model of the plane. Congress is set to waive a looming certification deadline for two planes from...

  • 3 (Risky) Tricks for Finding Monster Growth Stocks

    Monster growth stocks have the power to keep outperforming the market year after year, and that's why practically everyone loves to have them in their portfolios. Let's dive in and explore what that means so you'll get the hang of how to hunt potential monster growth stocks intelligently. The first trick to finding tremendous growth stocks is to look in the places you're most likely to find them: immature industries.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • War of Words Between Elon Musk and a Tesla Investor

    This is unheard of in the Tesla community: Critics fired against Elon Musk, the co-founder and CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer, considered the architect of the electric revolution in the automotive industry. Until now, the billionaire has been revered by investors and fans of the company, who embrace his vision for Tesla and generally support all of his wildest endeavors. Musk has helped Tesla, founded in 2003, avoid bankruptcy on several occasions and most recently in 2018 and 2019.

  • 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks To Buy Aggressively Before the End of 2022

    These growth stocks have fallen sharply on widespread recession fears, meaning now is the time for patient investors to be greedy.

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.