U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.45
    +9.87 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,115.65
    +17.55 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,233.88
    +59.47 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,853.83
    -6.61 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.61
    -3.34 (-4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.60
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.37
    +0.32 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0065 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7410
    -0.0170 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2038
    +0.0150 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8100
    -1.3670 (-0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,453.16
    +319.15 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    381.78
    -0.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

The Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market is expected to grow by $260.97 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the kiteboarding equipment market and it is poised to grow by $260. 97 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921219/?utm_source=GNW
75% during the forecast period. Our report on the kiteboarding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics, the rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism, and increasing participation in surface water sporting activities.

The kiteboarding equipment market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
• Retail
• Others

By Product
• Kites
• Accessories
• Boards

By Geography
• Europe
• North America
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the innovative product launches heightening user safety as one of the prime reasons driving the kiteboarding equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, celebrity participation and social media driving interest among young kiteboarders and a rise in e-commerce sales, and the introduction of online courses will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the kiteboarding equipment market covers the following areas:
• Kiteboarding equipment market sizing
• Kiteboarding equipment market forecast
• Kiteboarding equipment market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kiteboarding equipment market vendors that include AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding. Also, the kiteboarding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921219/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceuticals when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Looming Oil-Supply Shock Launches Debate in OPEC

    The prospect of a European embargo and a price cap on Russian oil, along with rising winter demand, are weighing on the production group.

  • Your move, Google: Speculation builds on layoffs at search titan

    The big questions have been building for months: Will Google LLC join the growing number of Silicon Valley tech companies to announce layoffs, and if so, how many employees will Google say goodbye to?

  • Fisker CEO: Looking to boost EV production as ‘we have more demand than we counted on’

    Henrik Fisker, the CEO of his eponymous EV company, rang the opening bell at the NYSE today to mark a huge milestone for the company. Last week at contract manufacturer Magna’s sprawling plant in Graz, Austria, the company began initial production of its Ocean EV SUV.

  • 3 Buy-Ranked Auto Equipment Stocks Surviving Industry Woes

    ALSN, CHPT and PRTS are standing tall in the Zacks Auto Equipment industry, which is battling high commodity and operating costs and supply-chain snarls.

  • Bankman-Fried Apologizes to FTX Employees, Details Amount of Leverage in Internal Letter

    Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried did not address concerns about customer funds being misappropriated or other recent revelations about the company.

  • Oil slides 4% on Russian oil price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 4% on Wednesday as the Group of Seven (G7) nations looked at a price cap on Russian oil above where it is currently trading and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration. Prices were also hit by reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading.

  • Disney’s issues are ‘more structural than who’s running the company’: Analyst

    Doug Creutz, Cowen Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst covering media and entertainment, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to assess what Bob Iger's return to Disney as CEO may mean for the media company and the outlook for Disney's other subsidiary networks and streaming platforms.

  • Cathie Wood sticks by bitcoin price target of $1 million per token

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova discusses ARK Invest Founder Cathie Wood doubling down on bitcoin despite worries of an FTX contagion effect in crypto.

  • Why ‘work longer’ isn’t great retirement advice

    Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • This Social Security move 'can alleviate, if not eliminate' the retirement crisis

    Almost all Americans should wait beyond the age of 65 to claim their full Social Security benefits.

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestBankman-Fried Says Collateral Crashed by $51 Billion as FTX FellHe

  • Oil price sinks as talks continue over Russia price-cap plan

    Oil futures traded lower Wednesday as investors kept tabs on Group of Seven talks on a price cap for Russian oil.

  • Rising Enbridge pipeline apportionment may spell pain for Canadian oil patch

    Enbridge Inc is increasing apportionment on its Mainline pipeline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude exports to the United States, as demand to transport barrels climbs due to rising production and colder weather. Enbridge will apportion December deliveries on its heavy crude system by 11% and ration space on the light oil system by 13%. The rationing is the highest it has been since last winter and comes after a period of very low or zero apportionment in 2022.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch

    Two of these three Buffett buys might be surprising. But they all appear to be smart long-term picks.

  • TikTok Exposes a Major Roth IRA Mistake You May Be Making

    TikTok is hit or miss for accurate advice on finance topics. Although the "#finance" hashtag has amassed over 989 million views, there is just as much bad advice as there is good. But one user shared a tip that went … Continue reading → The post TikTok Exposed a Major Mistake You May be Making in Your Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Lost $435 Million in the Third Quarter

    Things aren’t exactly improving for bitcoin miners. The companies that operate the computer equipment upon which the bitcoin network operates have been roiled over the past year by the crash in crypto markets. On Tuesday, Core Scientific reported it lost $435 million in the third quarter, compared with $16.6 million a year ago. For the first nine months of the year, it lost $1.7 billion, compared with $13.2 million a year ago. Third quarter revenue rose to $162.6 million from $113.1 million a ye