Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Increased participation & inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics to Boost Market | 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Kiteboarding Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions . The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 293.53 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.73%. Kiteboarding equipment market is going to record 5.97% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Trends

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market. The participation in kiteboarding events and competitions such as Central American & Caribbean Games, GKA Surf World Cup Canary Islands, Open World Championships, Hempel Sailing World Championships, KiteSpeed World Championships, and GKA Surf World Cup Mauritius is increasing. The inclusion of kiteboarding in the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games (YOG), has further boosted the popularity of the sport and consequently boost the demand for kiteboarding equipment during the forecast period.

The launch of innovative products, which is one of the critical kiteboarding equipment market trends, will help riders in improving their performance and safety. Market vendors are launching innovative and ergonomically designed equipment such as bars, locks, harnesses, kites, and boards to enhance the safety of kiteboarding equipment. Click-In Loop, a new release system developed by OZONE, has easy-activated and reloading features that prevent kiteboarding accidents.

Company Profiles

The kiteboarding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period. Kites are generally made of ripstop nylon fabric and polyester using improved steaming and stitching techniques by interconnecting various small parts or components. Some market vendors are developing fabrics that offer high strength, tear resistance, longevity, and UV protection.

By geography , the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. 48% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the key markets for kiteboarding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and North America. The rising popularity of kiteboarding and the presence of established vendors will facilitate the kiteboarding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

By Distribution channel, the market has been classified into retail and others.

Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope



Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 293.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, Australia, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

