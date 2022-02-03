U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market - Increased participation & inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics to Boost Market | 5.97% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Kiteboarding Equipment Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario and the market growth across various regions. The kiteboarding equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 293.53 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 7.73%. Kiteboarding equipment market is going to record 5.97% Y-O-Y growth rate in 2021.

Attractive Opportunities in Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Trends

The increased participation and inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the kiteboarding equipment market. The participation in kiteboarding events and competitions such as Central American & Caribbean Games, GKA Surf World Cup Canary Islands, Open World Championships, Hempel Sailing World Championships, KiteSpeed World Championships, and GKA Surf World Cup Mauritius is increasing. The inclusion of kiteboarding in the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games (YOG), has further boosted the popularity of the sport and consequently boost the demand for kiteboarding equipment during the forecast period.

The launch of innovative products, which is one of the critical kiteboarding equipment market trends, will help riders in improving their performance and safety. Market vendors are launching innovative and ergonomically designed equipment such as bars, locks, harnesses, kites, and boards to enhance the safety of kiteboarding equipment. Click-In Loop, a new release system developed by OZONE, has easy-activated and reloading features that prevent kiteboarding accidents.

For additional information on drivers & trends - Download a free sample now!

Company Profiles

The kiteboarding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS & MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Kiteboarding, Pryde Group, RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L, and Switch Kiteboarding, etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By product, the market is classified into kites, accessories, and boards. The kites segment will contribute majorly to the market growth during the forecast period. Kites are generally made of ripstop nylon fabric and polyester using improved steaming and stitching techniques by interconnecting various small parts or components. Some market vendors are developing fabrics that offer high strength, tear resistance, longevity, and UV protection.

  • By geography, the market is classified as Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA. Europe will have the largest share of the market. 48% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and Italy are the key markets for kiteboarding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and North America. The rising popularity of kiteboarding and the presence of established vendors will facilitate the kiteboarding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

  • By Distribution channel, the market has been classified into retail and others.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various regions & segments - Download a free sample now!

Related Reports :
Air Sports Equipment Market -The air sports equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 842.57 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.39%.Download a free sample now!

Model Kits for Hobbyists Market -The model hobbyists kits market share is expected to increase by USD 195.09 mn from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.48%. Download a free sample now!

Kiteboarding Equipment Market Scope


Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 293.53 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.97

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 48%

Key consumer countries

Germany, US, France, Australia, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., F-ONE, Litewave Kiteboards, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, Shriro Holdings Ltd., and Switch Kiteboarding

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Kites - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Boards - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Retail - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 -2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Best Kiteboarding

  • BOARDS & MORE GmbH

  • Cabrinhakites Inc.

  • F-ONE

  • Litewave Kiteboards

  • Naish International

  • North Kiteboarding

  • Pryde Group

  • RICCI INTERNATIONAL S.R.L

  • Switch Kiteboarding

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-kiteboarding-equipment-market---increased-participation--inclusion-of-kiteboarding-in-the-olympics-to-boost-market--5-97-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021-technavio-301473896.html

SOURCE Technavio

