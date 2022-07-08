U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

The Global Knee Replacement Market is expected to grow by $ 2.58 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Knee Replacement Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the knee replacement market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 58 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Knee Replacement Market 2022-2026"
92% during the forecast period. Our report on the knee replacement market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances and new product launches, increasing number of knee replacement surgeries, and increasing prevalence of orthopedic diseases and associated risk factors.
The knee replacement market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The knee replacement market is segmented as below:
By Product
• TKR
• RKR
• PKR

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing number of outpatient knee replacement surgeries as one of the prime reasons driving the knee replacement market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on robotic knee implantation surgeries and increasing demand for 3D printed knee implants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on knee replacement market covers the following areas:
• Knee replacement market sizing
• Knee replacement market forecast
• Knee replacement market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading knee replacement market vendors that include ADLER ORTHO S.p.A., Amplitude SAS, Arthrex Inc., B. Braun SE, Conformis Inc., Corin Group Plc, DJO Global Inc., Exactech Inc., Fuse Medical Inc., implantcast GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Just HuaJian Medical Device Co. Ltd., Limacorporate Spa, Medacta Group SA, Merete Technologies Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Waldemar Link GmbH and Co. KG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the knee replacement market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04821782/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


