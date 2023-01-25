The global kombucha market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.91% during the forecast period, 2023-2032

ReportLinker

Kombucha is characterized by a healthy beverage made by combining sugar, tea, and the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast, or SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast).It helps control liver cell toxicity, and is believed to aid weight loss, digestion, and detoxification.



The fermented drink originated around 220 BC, and serves as a functional beverage owing to its health advantages.

Kombucha helps battle arthritis, cancer, and various other degenerative diseases.It is also capable of increasing metabolism, detoxing the body, rebuilding connective tissues, boosting energy levels, and reducing headaches.



Besides, the fermented beverage comprises bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the body to detoxify its system, thereby minimizing the pancreatic load and alleviating the liver’s burden.Kombucha is also rich in folic acid and B-vitamins; the primary elements that help produce and maintain new body cells.



Furthermore, according to the American Cancer Society, kombucha is considered a cure-all, in terms of being useful for a vast range of conditions, such as, baldness, multiple sclerosis, chronic fatigue syndrome, intestinal disorders, cancer, insomnia, and AIDS.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global kombucha market’s geographical analysis includes the assessment of the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific observes an increasing demand for natural and organic kombucha, incorporated with high product innovation, and surging brand penetration.



As a result, the region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for kombucha, globally.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The large number of functional beverage manufacturers across a small market, increases the competition.Additionally, the active participation of foodservice businesses, primarily by launching innovative flavors, influences consumer demands, and creates a highly competitive environment for global players.



Moreover, online sales are increasing steadily, owing to high internet penetration.Therefore, the degree of industrial rivalry within the global kombucha market is high.



Some of the leading companies in the market are Humm Kombucha LLC, København Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Health-Ade LLC, Kosmic Kombucha, etc.



