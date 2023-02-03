Global KRAS Inhibitor Drug LUMAKRAS Krazati Market Exponential Growth In 2022

KuicK Research

Global KRAS Drug Market Surpassed USD 250 Million in 2022 Says Kuick Research

Delhi, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global KRAS Inhibitors Market, Drug Price, Sales, & Clinical Trials Insight 2029 Report Highlights:

Global KRAS Inhibitors Market Opportunity > USD 4 Billion By 2029

Global KRAS Drug Market Growth In 2022 > 200%

Number Of Approved Drugs: 2 Drugs

Approved Drug Global & Regional Sales Insight

Approved Drugs Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

Regional Analysis: USA, UK, China Europe, Japan, South Korea

Number Of Drugs In Clinical Trials: > 60 Drugs

Insight On All Drugs In Clinical Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication & Patient Segment

Different cancer cases have increased significantly in recent years, placing a strain on patients, their families, and the government in the absence of therapeutic modalities that can always produce positive outcomes. Although immune checkpoint inhibition therapy has become one of the keystones of cancer immunotherapy, it has been observed that many patients acquire tolerance and resistance to a variety of cancer treatments. Numerous proteins, many of which are members of the gene class known as oncogenes, have been found to play a part in this effect. The KRAS protein has arguably been the subject of the most investigation of any oncogene, although the results of these years of study have not yet led translated into the clinical pipeline, calling for additional study and the development of novel drugs that target this oncoprotein.

Inhibition of these mutations mostly involves the same fundamental. The KRAS protein converts GTP into GDP, thus acting as a switch which gets turned on and off by GTP and GDP molecules, referring to its active and inactive states. A typical KRAS inhibitor binds to the GDP-bound KRAS protein, thus locking it in its inactivated state, thereby blocking its activities and arresting cell growth and proliferation.

Lumakras, sold under the trade name sotorasib, became the first KRAS inhibitor to be approved by the FDA in 2018. This was followed by approvals by the EMA, UAE Ministry of Health, Health Canada and the Japanese MHLW. In 2022, a second KRAS inhibitor was granted approval by the FDA to Adagrasib, developed by Mirati Therapeutics with the market name Krazati. Both drugs are indicated for the treatment of NSCLC and target the KRASG12C mutation. Currently, Lumakras is the only commercially available KRAS inhibitor in the market and is therefore dominating the KRAS inhibitors market, while the expected market launch of Krazati is unknown.

Following the incredible commercial success of Lumakras in the global market in a relatively short time, many pharmaceutical companies rushed to develop their own KRAS inhibitors for different cancers expressing the KRAS mutations, including pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, appendiceal cancer and prostate cancer, apart from the infamous NSCLC. KRAS, being the most frequently mutated oncogene in NSCLC, has become a major target for the development of newer drugs for the indication. Simultaneously, NSCLC as a cancer type having the highest expression of mutated KRAS has become the most researched indication for the development of KRAS inhibitors as is obvious from the global clinical and developmental pipelines.

While KRAS G12C mutation is the most common mutation seen in lung adenocarcinomas, the KRAS G12D and KRAS G12V are the most commonly seen mutated KRAS variants in general. Other mutations such as KRAS G12R and KRAS G13D have also been observed in different cancers. Though inhibition of the KRAS protein has proven to be an effective therapeutic approach, different proteins in the pathways of tumorigenesis help tumor to develop resistance to treatment to KRAS inhibitors. For instance, newly formed cancer cells express a different KRAS mutation than the one the drug was intended for, and this new mutation is maintained through signaling by the EGFR and multiple RTKs. This generates the need to assess drugs combinations in order to develop a successful treatment plan.

Other than cancer, targeting the various KRAS mutations in the medical field has been expanded by the discovery that it also has a role in some autoimmune diseases, for instance, autoimmune cytopenia, which shows somatic KRAS G13D mutation. This suggests that the KRAS mutations are involved in many other diseases apart from cancer that remain to be fully uncovered. This new knowledge now calls for more intensive studies in other indications because the current studies are majorly focused on its use in cancer therapy.

KRAS mutations have been studied very thoroughly ever since they were discovered to play a role in cancer development and progression. A number of KRAS mutations have been discovered till date with expressions varying from cancer to cancer, or rather disease to disease. Many KRAS inhibitors have been developed till date but only two have been granted approval. Further, data from upcoming research works have shown that our knowledge about KRAS mutations is limited to its functions in cancer therefore it is crucial to expand research studies to uncover their characteristics which are currently unknown to man.

